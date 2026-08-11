At least 30 people were thrown into the English Channel as the dinghy began it's journey to England

Around 260 people tried to board the migrant boat that brought 230 people to the UK. Picture: SNSM Berck

By Asher McShane

The record-breaking ‘mega-dinghy’ which reached Britain with 230 migrants was originally carrying more than 260 passengers including children when it almost sank, it has emerged.

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As the boat – which was designed for a maximum of 40 people – was battered by choppy waters, at least 30 people were flung into the English Channel. The new details of the perilous crossing emerged as ministers prepared for even more arrivals of large craft carrying hundreds of people across the Channel. Multiple police and gendarmes watched as hundreds of people boarded the overloaded 'mega-dinghy' on Sunday.

Migrants flounder in the sea after trying to board the 'mega-dinghy' that reached the UK on Sunday. Picture: SNSM Berck

French lifeboatmen described how scores of men, women and children originally boarded on a beach between Berck-sur-Mer and Merlimont, south of Le Touquet, on Sunday afternoon. A spokesman for the SNSM voluntary sea rescue organisation – France’s equivalent of the RNLI – said all had been hiding in sand dunes, after paying people smugglers for a passage.

A huge crowd of migrants walks towards the beach before attempting to board the 'mega-dinghy'. Picture: SNSM Berck

Footage posted by French rescuers shows the dinghy struggling to bear the weight of those on board. Picture: SNSM Berck

A photo released by the SNSM at Berck shows dozens of mainly young men floundering in the Channel, following the initial boarding soon after 5pm. The statement continues: "The mass movement during boarding posed a major risk, especially given that many of those present could not swim.

A deflated dinghy is seen on the quayside in Dover, Kent after a record 230 migrants arrived. Picture: Alamy

"With the rising tide, part of the group quickly became cut off. Gendarmes and firefighters intervened to bring these individuals to safety." The statement adds: "Coordinating all the deployed resources helped avert a tragedy during this particularly dangerous phase."

Migrants being brought to shore in Dover earlier this month. Picture: Alamy

The China-made PVC boat was buckling in the sea under the weight of those on board, as a swell picked up but the craft still managed to get out into open sea, with at least 20 children on board. An SNSM boat tracked the mega-dinghy from 5.15pm until 7.45pm, along with the Abeille Normandie [Normandy Bee], the French rescue ship, and – later – the Minck, another rescue boat. There was no attempt to interfere with the boat, in line with a French policy of not risking lives by trying to stop boats at sea.