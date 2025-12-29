The boss of Sainsbury’s is among business leaders to have been recognised in the King’s New Year Honours list.

Simon Roberts, chief executive of the UK’s second largest supermarket chain, has been made a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) for services to the retail industry.

Mr Roberts has led the grocer since 2020, after taking over the reins from Mike Coupe, who had spearheaded the firm’s failed mega-merger with rival Asda.

As a result, Mr Roberts steered the business through disruption linked to the Covid pandemic, soaring food inflation and rising business costs.

Sir Keir Starmer with Sainsbury’s chief executive Simon Roberts (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In 2023, the boss reported to the Government as part of its Business Council.

He also took over as president of IGD (the Institute of Grocery Distribution) in 2024, supporting the wider grocery sector.

Elsewhere in the business sector, former National Grid chief executive John Pettigrew has been made a CBE for services to energy.

Mr Pettigrew headed up National Grid, which runs much of Britain’s electricity grid, for almost 10 years until he retired from the role in November 2025.

Mr Pettigrew joined National Grid as a graduate in 1991 and held a variety of roles during his 34-year career at the group before taking on the top job in 2016.

On announcing his departure, the firm’s chairwoman Paula Reynolds praised his “exemplary” leadership.

In the defence industry, BAE Systems’ former boss Ian King also becomes a CBE for services to the transport and defence sectors.

He led the FTSE 100 firm and Europe’s biggest defence contractor for nearly a decade until his retirement in 2017 after a career spanning more than 40 years in the defence sector.

Meanwhile, Monzo chairman and Northern Rock boss Gary Hoffman had also been made a CBE.

Mr Hoffman – who was parachuted into Northern Rock in 2008 after it almost collapsed a year earlier after the credit crunch – has been recognised for services to the economy and sport.

He was also chairman of the Premier League from 2020 to 2022 but faced criticism over his handling of Newcastle United’s takeover by a group led by the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Mr Hoffman is currently chairman of digital bank Monzo, although the Financial Times reported earlier this month that a number of investors called for him to be ousted from the role.

Elsewhere, Pamela Maynard, Microsoft’s chief AI transformation officer, has been made an OBE.

Unilever R&D head Jonathan Hague and Peter Higgins, the co-founder of menswear business Charles Tyrwhitt, have also been made OBEs.