Poundland’s owners need to find a “practical solution” to keep stores open and save jobs, Andy Burnham has said.

The Prime Minister’s comments came as Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds was set to meet the chain’s US-based owners Gordon Brothers amid Government criticism of their handling of the retailer.

Poundland filed a notice to appoint administrators last week, putting the future of its roughly 11,000 workers at risk.

The future of Poundland is at risk unless a sale can be agreed (Liam McBurney/PA)

Gordon Brothers, which only bought Poundland last year for £1 and launched a sale process for the company at the start of September, is under pressure to accept a bid to save the retailer, which is on the brink of collapse despite interest from several major supermarket chains.

Asked what his message was to Poundland’s executives, Mr Burnham said: “Focus on the people in your employment.

“Meet with the Business Secretary because we are setting up that meeting. Come up with a practical solution that saves jobs and saves those stores because many of them are viable propositions.

“They’re on high streets. They matter in our communities. There is a solution to be found here. Sit down with us and let’s find it.”

He said the Government was “prepared to find what we can do” to help save the chain.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he believed a solution could be found to save Poundland stores and jobs (Kin Cheung/PA)

Advisers are still in talks with parties interested in buying the brand and swathes of stores, around two months after a sale process was launched.

Tesco has held talks over proposals to buy up to 150 Poundland stores, sources with knowledge of the process have told the Press Association.

Poundstretcher owner Fortress also showed its interest in purchasing a significant number of stores, understood to be as many as 250 shops.

It is understood that other grocery chains, such as Iceland and Lidl, are also in the frame to acquire some stores.

Wilko and The Range owner CDS Superstores and B&M have also expressed their interest in sites.

Speaking to reporters while attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in Antigua, Mr Burnham acknowledged there was a limit to what ministers could do but he suggested there were ways forward for the firm.

“There’s always a limit, but we’re prepared to to find what we can do,” he said.

“We believe in this instance there is a solution. There are many viable outlets here. Other retailers are expressing interest. Get around the table. Let’s find a solution.”

His comments came as officials played down the prospect of the state taking over the discount chain.

In the House of Lords, business minister Lord Leong declined to rule out nationalisation as an option.

But the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade said he had “misspoken”.

Downing Street has been critical of Gordon Brothers’ handling of the sale process.

“It appears they’re not acting in the best interests of their loyal UK staff and stores,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

It is an “extremely worrying situation for Poundland staff, their families and communities” and the Government was staying close to the situation, the spokesman said.

“Both the Prime Minister and the Business Secretary have been clear: they want to know what’s happening and Gordon Brothers need to explain why they haven’t accepted any offer to keep the company going.”

Mr Reynolds is set to meet Gordon Brothers this week and business minister Kate Dearden is also due to hold talks with Poundland’s chief executive and chief finance officer.

Gordon Brothers could also face questioning in Parliament over their actions.

Liam Byrne said the Commons Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Committee which he chairs has “issued a request to Gordon Brothers to come before us next week to answer questions”.