The organisation responsible for balancing Britain’s electricity system has issued a notice to the market to encourage more back-up power generation for Tuesday evening.

The National Energy System Operator (Neso) said it was a “precautionary measure” to ensure there is enough headroom on the system to meet demand for electricity.

The so-called electricity margin notice sends a message to the electricity market that the operator would like a greater safety cushion, or margin, between power demand and supply for a limited period.

This allows production to increase if necessary to increase capacity in the grid.

The notice was issued as a ‘precautionary measure’ and Neso said it does not signal imminent power cuts (SP Energy Networks/PA)

Neso said it was expecting a system margin shortfall of 1,880 MW (megawatts) for the period between 3pm and 11pm on Tuesday.

The notice does not signal that power cuts are imminent nor that there is not enough generation to meet demand.

A Neso spokesman said: “Neso has issued an electricity margin notice for this evening’s peak period, which is a routine and precautionary measure giving market participants the opportunity to make additional generation capacity available.

“There is no risk to customer electricity supplies, this is not a warning of power cuts, customers do not need to take action and Great Britain’s electricity system remains secure.”

Neso cancelled a notice that had been issued early last week after the potential margin shortfall had been addressed by companies in the market.