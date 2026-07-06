A new Bank of England chief cashier and director of notes is set to take up the role in October as the Bank prepares to replace historical figures with animals on its banknotes.

Governor Andrew Bailey announced that Rhys Phillips has been appointed, starting the role on October 19.

Mr Phillips will be responsible for the production of high-quality, secure notes which the public can use with confidence, the Bank of England said.

In June, the Bank of England unveiled a list of animals – including a dolphin, a fox, a butterfly, an owl, a bumblebee and a shark – that could appear on Bank of England banknotes, eventually replacing historical figures.

Working with a panel of wildlife experts, the Bank has produced a shortlist of animals that could become the central image on the £5, £10, £20 and £50 notes.

Historical figures who have helped shape thought, innovation, leadership and values have been showcased on Bank of England banknotes since 1970.

The first of the current series has been in circulation since 2016, when £5 banknotes featuring Sir Winston Churchill were issued.

The current series of banknotes in circulation also features Jane Austen on the £10 banknote, JMW Turner on the £20 and Alan Turing on the £50.

It will be a number of years before the next series is launched, with a detailed, multi-year process needed to design, test and print the banknotes, the Bank previously said.

Mr Bailey said: “Banknotes play a central role in public life. They serve not just as a means of payment, but as a shared symbol of our national identity.

“I am delighted that Rhys will be our next chief cashier leading the work to introduce a new generation of secure banknotes.”

Mr Phillips joined the Bank in 2012, having started his career at the Financial Services Authority in 2005.

He has undertaken a variety of roles in relation to banking supervision, financial stability and financial markets, most recently as principal private secretary to the governor.

Victoria Cleland, the outgoing chief cashier, will continue as a special adviser to the governors and chairwoman of the retail payments infrastructure board, until she leaves the Bank next spring.