The SNP has called for “decisive action” from the Prime Minister after oil giant BP announced it was selling its North Sea operations.

The firm announced on Friday its operations in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) would be “better positioned as part of another company”.

But it comes after Prime Minister Andy Burnham signalled in the first few weeks of his premiership that he could be softer than Sir Keir Starmer on oil and gas.

Reacting to the news, SNP Westminster leader Dave Doogan said: “Workers don’t want thoughts or warm words from the Prime Minister, we need decisive action to safeguard jobs, energy security and confidence in the North Sea.

The SNP’s Dave Doogan voiced his concern (House of Commons/PA)

“What we have here is an historic business that has employed thousands of Scottish workers and a major part of the Scottish economy opting to leave the North Sea.

“The destruction of one of Scotland’s foremost industries is happening right before our very eyes.

“There is no moral high ground to be found in ruining oil and gas jobs in Scotland to sponsor those very same jobs half way around the world at a higher carbon cost, with our energy security put at risk and renewables investment lost.

“The policy enforced from Westminster is costing Scottish jobs, is costing our economy and is costing the climate.

“There is a reason why trade unions, experts and the industry, both in renewables and in the existing oil and gas sector, speak with one voice on this.

“Westminster must finally listen – end the supertax on Scotland’s energy and drive investment in the North Sea.”

Shadow Scottish Secretary Andrew Bowie blamed the decision on “Labour’s disastrous net-zero dogma” as he urged the Government to change course.

“Andy Burnham should break with the past and do what the Conservatives have called for and immediately approve the Jackdaw and Rosebank sites and cancel their plans to ban new licences in the North Sea,” he said.

“Only the Conservatives have a plan to get Britain drilling again by ending the licence ban, scrapping the energy profits levy paid for by cancelling net-zero projects, and securing high-skilled jobs for the future.”

Miatta Fahnbulleh said her priority was to ensure workers were protected (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Responding to the news, UK Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh said: “I’m in close contact with BP and have made clear that my priority is ensuring that the workers and local community are protected during this sale process.

“The North Sea is a vital national asset and we will take a pragmatic approach, recognising that oil and gas will be part of our energy mix for years to come.

“I’m focused on doing right by the workers in the North Sea who have powered this country for generations.”