The first of a series of 24-hour strikes by London Underground drivers will disrupt services across the capital on Thursday.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out at 12 noon after talks failed to resolve a dispute over a four-day week.

Transport for London (TfL) advised passengers to check before they travel, warning of disruption before, during and after the strike.

A normal service is expected until around 10am on Thursday before Tube services start to reduce.

TfL said that from midday, most services are expected to run but there will be disruption on all lines.

No service is expected on the Circle or Piccadilly lines throughout the day or on the Waterloo & City line after midday.

On Friday, services are expected to start later than normal, with disruption across all lines until around midday.

From then, there will be continued disruption through the afternoon and evening as services return to normal by around 6pm.

TfL said it had revised proposals for a voluntary four-day week for train drivers, with an option to remain on a five-day week with a guarantee of remaining at the same depot now part of the proposal.

Aslef has backed the proposals and its members will be working normally.

Nick Dent, director of customer operations for London Underground, stressed that the proposals were voluntary and denied union claims that drivers were being asked to spend more time driving trains, increasing levels of fatigue.

Workers from the RMT union are taking part in the strike (Shivansh Gupta/PA)

He told the Press Association: “We have made some significant changes to our proposals and have asked the RMT to put these to their members.

“The proposals will lead to a more reliable service and will improve work/life balance.”

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said: “This is not about improving work-life balance.

“It is about squeezing more work out of fewer drivers while giving management greater flexibility at the expense of our members.”

More 24-hour strikes are planned on December 17 and 19, January 4 and 6 and February 17, 23 and 25.

Ruth Duston, chief executive of London Heritage Quarter, which represents 7,000 businesses in London, including in Victoria, Westminster and Whitehall, said: “Businesses across the capital rely on the Tube to bring in hundreds of thousands of staff, customers and visitors every single day.

“This disruption will be hugely damaging for them during such an important trading period, and negotiations must resume to limit the economic impact on businesses across the capital.”