NatWest Group has revealed its earnings soared by 30% in the third quarter after boosting its income and as it continues to focus on cutting business costs.

The banking group, which also includes Royal Bank of Scotland and Ulster Bank, reported a pre-tax operating profit of £2.2 billion for July to September.

This was a leap from the £1.7 billion made in the same period last year, and significantly ahead of the £1.8 billion expected by analysts.

Total income generated by the group jumped by 16% in the third quarter, compared with the previous year, while lending grew including for mortgages.

At the same time, the bank brought down its expenses in previous months which helped lower its cost-to-income ratio. This means it is spending less on running the business, as a percentage of the amount it generates in income.

NatWest said it has been focused on becoming a more efficient bank and simplifying its operations, which it hopes will save it money in the long run.

It revealed that about 600 roles were reduced across the business compared with the previous year.

NatWest’s chief executive Paul Thwaite said: “NatWest Group delivered another strong performance in the third quarter of 2025, underpinned by healthy levels of customer activity and the continued support we provide to them.”

“With our strategic focus on growth, NatWest Group’s impact can be felt right across the economy, as we help people get on the housing ladder, save and invest for the future and grow their businesses,” Mr Thwaite added.

“We are also becoming a much simpler bank, with tight control of costs supporting our digital transformation that is enabling us to anticipate and meet the changing needs of customers at pace.”