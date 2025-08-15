Supermarket chain Iceland is to offer customers a £1 reward if they spot shoplifters in the act.

The retailer’s boss, Richard Walker, said any shoppers who point out offenders to members of staff will receive a payment to their membership card.

Iceland said the business faces a roughly £20 million hit from the cost of shoplifting each year.

Mr Walker, executive chairman of Iceland, told Channel Five news that shoplifting is not a “victimless crime”.

Executive chairman of Iceland, Richard Walker (David Parry/PA)

“I’d like to announce that we will give £1 to any customer who points out a shoplifter.

“We’ll put it on their bonus card, if they see any customers in our stores who is undertaking that offence.

“Some people see this as a victimless crime; it is not.

“It also keeps prices from being lowered because it is a cost to the business.

“It’s a cost to the hours we pay our colleagues, as well as it being about intimidation and violence.”

He said the £20 million cost of theft limits the amount that the company can pay back out to its colleague and restrains its ability to lower prices.

“We’d like customers to help us lower our prices even more by pointing out shoplifters,” Mr Walker added.

Last month, official figures revealed that the number of shoplifting offences recorded by police in England and Wales climbed to another record high.

Some 530,643 offences were logged in the year to March 2025, up 20% from 444,022 in 2023-24 and the highest total since current police recording practices began in 2002-03.

At the time, retail bosses warned that shop theft was spiralling out of control and that business owners need to see immediate results as ministers have pledged thousands more officers for neighbourhood policing by next spring.

Association of Convenience Stores chief executive James Lowman said the recorded figures show more crimes are being reported, but this is still “far too low”, with many retailers having “no faith” in incidents being investigated.