Claim delays, poor communication and customer service have been behind many insurance complaints received by the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) over the past five years, according to a report it has published with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Nearly 66,000 complaints about claim delays, administration and customer service reached the financial ombudsman between April 1 2021 and March 31 2026, out of around 214,800 insurance complaints overall.

Recurring issues have included customers having to chase updates and being left unsure what would happen next.

For those affected, a delayed claim can mean living with damage to their home, being without a vehicle or facing uncertainty about medical bills abroad, the regulators said.

They are calling on insurers to keep claims moving, give customers clear and timely updates, and take responsibility when problems arise with organisations working on their behalf.

Firms are being asked to keep clear records of actions, delays, communications and support to demonstrate compliance with FCA rules.

They should also take responsibility for delays and work carried out by third parties by monitoring progress and intervening when claims stall, the regulators said.

Additional needs for vulnerable customers should also be identified early and urgent or sensitive cases should be escalated promptly, they added.

The Financial Ombudsman Service said the uphold rate for claim delay complaints was 50% over a five-year period, compared with the insurance sector average of 34%.

James Dipple-Johnstone, chief ombudsman at the Financial Ombudsman Service, said: “By sharing practical insight, we aim to support better outcomes for consumers, help firms resolve disputes earlier and give everyone using the redress system greater clarity and confidence.”

Rachel Lam, interim ombudsman managing director at the Financial Ombudsman Service, said: “When people make an insurance claim, they are often dealing with disruption and uncertainty.

“Avoidable delays can make a difficult situation harder, especially when customers are left chasing for answers.”

Chris Knight, director for insurance at the FCA, said: “Most insurance customers receive a good service but we know there is room for improvement – and when standards fall short, firms must put things right.

“These insights will help firms strengthen their claims-handling processes so claims are dealt with promptly, clearly and fairly in line with existing rules.”