Claude chatbot maker Anthropic is set to be valued at 1.3 trillion US dollars (£970 billion) when it is expected to make its stock market debut on Wall Street later this month.

The AI giant has set the price for its initial public offering (IPO), with plans to sell 825 million shares at between 70 and 80 dollars each (£52 and £59), raising more than 61 billion dollars (£45.3 billion).

It would see Anthropic’s IPO become one of the biggest ever, but would not overtake the record 86 billion dollars (£64 billion) raised by Elon Musk’s SpaceX when it floated in June.

Anthropic is also leading the race to go public with and ChatGPT maker OpenAI, which had also been looking to list this year, but whose founder recently extended the timeframe amid concerns over AI safety.

In its IPO prospectus late last month, Anthropic said it believes AI is “one of the most consequential technologies in human history”, with the potential to “improve the quality of human life” in a number of ways.

This includes accelerating scientific innovation and “potentially curing diseases that have plagued humanity for millennia, including cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, heart disease, rare genetic diseases and the major infectious diseases”, the document read.

AI can also be a “powerful lever for economic growth” and boost productivity through automation for workers and businesses, it said.

But it also highlighted the risks associated with the technology, acknowledging narratives surrounding the “potential adverse societal impacts of AI, including that AI may displace or eliminate jobs, may be misused or otherwise cause harm, and may pose catastrophic or existential risks to humanity”.

Anthropic’s shares are expected to list on the Nasdaq (Alamy/PA)

And it noted the risk of cyber attacks and drew attention to an incident in September last year where it “detected and assessed with high confidence that a Chinese state-sponsored hacking group manipulated our Claude Code tool into attempting infiltration into roughly 30 global targets” including government agencies, some of which were successful.

The document also revealed recent financial performance figures showing that revenues are growing rapidly but that it has yet to make a profit.

It reported net losses widening to 80.7 billion US dollars (£60 billion) in the first half of 2026 from 13 billion dollars (£9.7 billion) for the same period a year earlier.

Revenues totalled 16.3 billion dollars (£12.2 billion) in the first half of 2026, having grown rapidly from 41 million dollars (£31 million) over 2023.

Anthropic’s shares are expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ANT ticker symbol.