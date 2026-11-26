Grand Theft Auto (GTA) developer Rockstar’s UK-based staff have voted against union recognition in the workplace.

The results of a ballot of more than 1,544 employees were announced on Thursday afternoon, with 75.3% voting against union recognition and 24.7% voting in favour.

The ballot, which concerned a bid for formal recognition by the IWGB union, began on November 12 – just days before the launch of GTA VI.

GTA 6 is believed to have had the largest launch in history for any entertainment product, making billions in its first day of sales.

The ballot was agreed after four months of meetings with management and union representatives.

Rockstar, which has offices on Holyrood Road in Edinburgh, said there had been a 93.2% turnout and the company had worked with the union to facilitate a fair and transparent ballot.

Jennifer Kolbe, head of publishing at Rockstar Games, said: “We are extraordinarily proud of our team, the culture we’ve built together and the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI.

“This result reflects our team’s strong support for continuing the direct relationships, collaboration and open dialogue that have helped make Rockstar Games so innovative and strong.

“As we look ahead, we’re excited to build on all we’ve accomplished together.”

The IWGB union said it would continue to push for workplace improvements without a formal recognition agreement.

The union said: “For anyone at Rockstar who believes in a fairer workplace, a fairer sector and a fairer society – this isn’t a sign to retreat, it’s a sign to double down on what we stand for.

“Hundreds of our co-workers voted in favour of our union at Rockstar, yet sadly we recognise we have more work to do to build understanding and win the trust of more of our colleagues.

“We’re ready to put in the effort to make that happen.

“Whilst we haven’t emerged with a recognition deal, this ballot has put our union on the radar of every worker, and opened the door for new kinds of conversation to start happening.”

The bid for union recognition also took place during an employment tribunal case concerning a group of Rockstar workers who were dismissed in October last year.

Twenty-three former staff, who are being represented by the IWGB, are taking part in an employment tribunal in Glasgow claiming they were unfairly dismissed for trade union activities.

Senior company figures who have given evidence at the employment tribunal have strongly disputed this, saying staff were dismissed after “disparaging” comments were discovered on a Discord server.