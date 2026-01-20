Majestic Wine has toasted its busiest ever trading day as shoppers dashed to stock up on bottles for Christmas.

The retailer, which runs around 200 stores in the UK and Jersey, said December 23 was the biggest day for sales in its history, beating the record set in 2024.

It also hailed a standout Christmas Eve with customers buying wine, beer and spirits before the bank holiday.

Overall sales edged up by nearly 1% in the five weeks to December 29, compared with the same period the year before, while the number of customers jumped by 11%.

Majestic said its sales grew when the wider sector experienced a drop, with Kantar Worldpanel data showing the retail alcohol market shrinking by 4.1% during December.

The stronger Christmas trading came after Majestic revealed its pre-tax profit was nearly cut in half over the latest financial year, from £14.3 million to £7.8 million.

The Watford-based business said its profit was impacted by Government tax hikes pushing up its cost base, as well as increases to the national minimum wage driving up staff expenses.

Majestic also acquired Vagabond, a self-pour wine bar, for £6.5 million in 2024.

The trading update from the retailer revealed a 4.8% increase in fine wine over the weeks before Christmas, while English wines soared by 27% year on year.

Sales of wines from what Majestic describes as “off-the-beaten track” regions, including Greece, Germany, Austria and Hungary, grew 14%.

Elizabeth Newman, Majestic’s retail managing director, said the stronger trading came “at a time when customers are moderating their alcohol spend but seeking out better quality wines, beers and spirits” which was drawing them to Majestic’s “differentiated product range” and “expert advice”.