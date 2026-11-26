The UK’s City watchdog has revealed it made some errors in its motor finance compensation calculations that could lead to further legal delays and uncertainty over the long-delayed scheme.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it has discovered some errors in how it categorised a small group of loan agreements under its redress scheme for those mis-sold a car loan.

It said this would have a small impact on compensation levels, less than £10 per agreement on average, but will impact the ongoing legal challenges going through the courts.

Details of the errors come just a day before two court proceedings on Friday when two challengers to the scheme are due to serve their expert evidence.

The FCA said: “While the potential impact on average compensation is small – less than £10 per agreement, on average – we recognise this affects the ongoing litigation.”

“We will discuss with the challengers and the court the impact on this deadline, and for the timeline of the litigation,” it said.

The regulator added: “We are sorry for the further uncertainty this creates for consumers and firms.

“We will provide an update on any further material developments.”

Parts of the FCA’s redress scheme have been suspended as it faces legal challenges in court, with the case due to go ahead in February and a judgment and any payments expected months after that.

It means that, until the court case concludes, lenders are not expected to pay compensation to people owed money under the scheme.

But Barclays recently confirmed it was offering payments to some customers who have previously complained about the commission on their motor finance agreement while the watchdog’s industry-wide compensation scheme faces delays.

The FCA said it had asked Barclays to pause making compensation offers while it works through the data issues identified and possible implications.

It has braced lenders for the need to deal with complaints and pay out compensation if no industry-wide scheme can be agreed.

The FCA said: “Lenders are now substantially better prepared to handle claims and pay compensation following the work we have undertaken.

“They have set aside around £7.5 billion to pay compensation owed and taken steps to be ready to deal with large volumes of complaints.”

“The motor finance market continues to work well, with lending up 7% in the 12 months to September,” according to the FCA.