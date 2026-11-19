Anthropic is set to beat records when it lists on Wall Street with a 1.5 trillion dollar (£1.13 trillion) valuation in the biggest sock market debut of all time as it delivers a “fresh shot of adrenaline” for tech stocks.

The maker of the Claude artificial intelligence (AI) tool, has priced its shares at 83 dollars (£62.52) each, having originally set a level of 70 to 78 dollars (£53 and £59).

With 980 million shares sold under the offering, which is more than the 825 million initially expected, it is raising 81 billion dollars (£61 billion) – eclipsing Elon Musk’s bumper SpaceX float in June.

Anthropic’s total fundraising will be boosted further by plans to raise 26 billion dollars (£19.6 billion) in a private placement from the likes of Nvidia, Microsoft and Google.

All in, the fundraising of 107 billion dollars (£80.6 billon) will smash the comparable previous 86 billion dollar (£64.8 billion) record set by SpaceX.

Shares in Anthropic begin trading later on the Nasdaq in the US, under the ticker ANT.

Susannah Streeter, chief investment strategist at the Wealth Club, said: “The swell of enthusiasm around Anthropic’s stock market debut is creating a rising tide of optimism towards big tech.

“With the IPO reportedly up to 10 times oversubscribed and the offer price coming in at 83 dollars, above initial expectations, demand appears to be running hot.

“The Nasdaq is set for a strong start to trading, with appetite seemingly returning for US technology giants.

“Even beleaguered chip giant Nvidia looks set to claw back some ground.”

But worries over the AI bubble bursting remain at the fore, with mammoth valuations of AI firms leading many to worry of a sharp correction on the horizon.

Ms Streeter added: “For now, investors are being pulled in two directions. The prospect of an AI windfall is fuelling a fresh rush into US technology stocks, but the enormous sums being committed to the race, alongside intensifying geopolitical tensions, are a reminder that this is far from a one-way bet.

“Anthropic may be giving the market a fresh shot of adrenaline, but it hasn’t made the underlying risks disappear.”

In its IPO prospectus, Anthropic said it believes AI is “one of the most consequential technologies in human history”, with the potential to “improve the quality of human life” in a number of ways.

This includes accelerating scientific innovation and “potentially curing diseases that have plagued humanity for millennia, including cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, heart disease, rare genetic diseases and the major infectious diseases”, according to the document.

But it also highlighted the risks associated with the technology, acknowledging narratives surrounding the “potential adverse societal impacts of AI, including that AI may displace or eliminate jobs, may be misused or otherwise cause harm, and may pose catastrophic or existential risks to humanity”.