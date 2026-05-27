GCHQ has developed plans for a new national AI cyber shield, thought to be the first of its kind in the world.

The system, which is hoped to be running within five years, will use AI agents to detect and flag threats to critical national infrastructure, airlines, telecoms firms and other major companies.

It aims to make hacks such as the breach that targeted Jaguar Land Rover dramatically less likely.

The plans were revealed by the director of GCHQ in the spy agency’s inaugural annual lecture held at Bletchley Park, the wartime headquarters of GCHQ’s predecessor, on Wednesday.

During the speech, agency chief Anne Keast-Butler said that AI is an “unstoppable force” that the UK must harness for good as the technology gets increasingly autonomous.

She said: “In the past few months, GCHQ has developed the blueprint for a new national cyber defence capability that will hardwire cutting-edge agentic AI into machine-speed cyber defence.

Anne Keast-Butler described AI as an ‘unstoppable force’ (Jacob King/PA)

“And as we draw on decades of expertise in machine learning to reimagine cyber security, we’re also embedding frontier AI deeper into our operations – responsibly and ethically – to enhance algorithms, translate foreign language, and find needles in haystacks quicker than ever before.

“AI is an unstoppable force with great opportunity. But it’s also a force with risks.

“As AI gains increased autonomy, we all have an intergenerational duty to harness and secure it for good; to protect our national security, our economy and our way of life.”

She urged the technology industry and those working in national security to “anticipate and drive advancements, together, at the speed of the frontier”, and called on the public to take action “from boardrooms to living rooms” to increase cyber security.

“The AI revolution is now fully upon us – with ever faster pace of model releases, increasingly sophisticated agents and greater system autonomy – transforming the world with both promise and peril.

“That’s equally true for intelligence and security, where the latest frontier AI is rapidly unearthing the fault lines in technologies that our society relies on every single day.

Ms Keast-Butler urged the public to take action to increase cyber security (Jacob King/PA)

“The ground beneath our feet is shifting, and shifting fast. Which means cyber security has never been more important.

“That message may sound familiar – the National Cyber Security Centre is 10 years old, after all – but I’m now saying it with utmost urgency.

“Cyber security is a critical priority for all businesses.

“Our experts are producing unprecedented levels of advice and guidance, but we need businesses to take immediate action.

“Not just to protect livelihoods and customers, but for the front line defence of our nation and our economy.”

The director of GCHQ also warned that Russia is “relentlessly” targeting critical infrastructure, democratic processes, supply chains and public trust in the UK and Europe.

Dr Richard Horne warned businesses to be prepared to protect themselves against cyber attacks without needing the option of paying ransoms (Ryan Jenkinson/PA)

She set out how Russia is increasing its daily hybrid activity against countries including Britain, and urged the public and businesses to make cyber security “10 times more urgent”.

The agency is “disrupting Russia’s efforts to smuggle Western tech, fending off cyber attacks and countering reckless sabotage and assassination attempts”, and “as we remain steadfast in our support for Ukraine, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is going backwards on the battlefield”, she said.

New intelligence shows that nearly 500,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the conflict in Ukraine, the audience heard.

Russia is “relentlessly targeting critical infrastructure, democratic processes, supply chains and public trust” and the speed of advancements in technology means there is a “narrowing window for the UK and allies to stay ahead” she said.

“China is now a science and tech superpower, with sophisticated capabilities across their intelligence, cyber and military agencies”, the audience was told.

Earlier this year, Dr Richard Horne, head of the National Cyber Security Centre which is part of GCHQ, warned that most nationally significant cyber attacks on Britain were carried out by hostile states, including China, Iran and Russia.

He said the body dealt with around four of these attacks each week, and warned businesses to be prepared to protect themselves against cyber attacks without needing the option of paying ransoms, because the UK could be targeted “at scale” if it were to become involved in an international conflict.