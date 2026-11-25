Unilever’s plans to sell off its Colman’s brand might be enough to ease concerns over the £33.8 billion merger of the firm’s food business with US rival McCormick, the UK competition watchdog has said.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it believes the proposed move “has the potential to resolve our concerns”, but it will now examine the plans in more detail, including gathering feedback.

The CMA had warned earlier this month that the tie-up could lead to less competition in the market for dry ingredient and sauce mixes.

UK-based consumer goods giant Unilever has brands like Knorr, Maille and Colman’s as part of its food division, while McCormick owns Schwartz and French’s in the UK.

The CMA found the merger will create the biggest supplier of dry ingredient mixes, for meals such as chilli con carne, and dry sauce mixes such as parsley sauce, in the UK market “by far”.

Unilever had in August announced plans to sell the ​Colman’s ⁠brand, which makes mustard, sauces and recipe mixes, to “proactively” ⁠address ​competition concerns ​over the deal.

Elie Yoo, senior director of mergers at the CMA, said: “Millions of packets of dry sauces and dry ingredient mixes are picked up as part of people’s weekly shop, so it’s important customers don’t end up paying more as a result of this deal.

The CMA had warned other suppliers provide only limited competition in the dry ingredient and sauce mixes market (PA)

“We found that this merger would bring together the two biggest branded suppliers of dry cooking mixes and sauces, with other suppliers providing only limited competition.

“McCormick has now offered proposals which we believe have the potential to resolve our concerns.

“We’ll look carefully at these proposals before deciding whether to accept them.”

If the CMA is satisfied the proposed Colman’s sale addresses its concerns, it will conditionally clear the deal.

If not, the CMA can still refer the transaction for an in-depth phase two investigation.

In outlining its worries earlier this month, the CMA said there were competitors in the market, such as seasoning mix brand Maggi and dry sauce brand Bisto, but these products “impose only a limited constraint” on the merged food group.

It also looked at potential competition concerns over the supply of mustard to UK supermarkets, with Unilever owning labels Colman’s and Maille, while McCormick owns French’s.

However, it found consumers typically consider English, French and American style mustards as distinct from one another and therefore supermarkets tend to stock each different type.

This means there is limited overlap between Unilever and McCormick’s mustard products and therefore “no realistic prospect” of competition concerns over the condiment, according to the CMA.