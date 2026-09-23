Teenagers in England will be able to study new Vocational GCSEs and access more work experience opportunities under Government reforms to put technical and academic education on an equal footing.

The qualifications – which will sit alongside traditional GCSEs – will be available to 14-year-olds in some subjects from as early as September 2029, and they will eventually replace existing Technical Awards.

The Government has also launched a national mission on work experience which will call on employers to provide an additional 200,000 work experience placements for pupils aged between 14 and 16.

It comes amid a push from the Government on achieving parity of esteem between vocational and academic pathways.

In July, Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced that new technical education routes would be available to 14-year-olds as part of reforms to tackle youth unemployment.

The latest announcement comes amid concerns about the number of young people not in education, employment or training (Neet), which is now more than one million.

The new Vocational GCSEs will be the same size as GCSEs and will be nationally set, and the assessment and grading will be regulated by Ofqual to ensure full parity with traditional GCSEs.

Pupils will still be expected to study English, Maths and Science GCSEs.

The announcement comes on top of reforms which will place a greater emphasis on practical skills and assessments in GCSE subjects like PE, Drama, Design and Technology, Food and Nutrition, Music and Computing.

Mr Burnham said: “We’ve all heard someone say ‘school wasn’t really for me’ because they were not given the chance to study vocational courses as well as traditional subjects.

“That one-size-fits-all approach isn’t working, so we’re building an education system that values both academic and technical paths.

“I want to give all young people across Britain the hope that their future will be brighter – whether it starts at university or not.”

Education Secretary Lucy Powell said: “Time and again young people, parents and employers tell me they want schools to do more to help them understand and prepare for the jobs of the future.

“That is why we are transforming technical education and ensuring every young person can access the knowledge, skills and experiences they need to thrive in a changing world.

“Our new Vocational GCSEs will give young people a stronger connection to the careers and industries shaping our economy, helping them discover and develop their talents while maintaining high standards across our education system.

“This is not about creating different routes for different children. It is about ensuring every child has access to a rich and ambitious education that opens doors, creates opportunity and prepares them for life beyond the classroom.”

The Department for Education (DfE) has said current Technical Awards – which the new qualifications will replace – have no nationally agreed content and they do not consistently support progression to further study.

A consultation will be launched later this year to shape the new qualifications.

Subject options for the new Vocational GCSEs could include Business Management and Finance, Creative Media Production, Digital Tech, Child Development, and Building and Construction, the DfE has said.

The Government will adapt school performance measures to ensure Ofsted and the accountability system support the new Vocational GCSEs, and schools are incentivised to offer them to pupils.

Earlier this week, exam board OCR suggested an overhaul of vocational education was not necessary.

Interim findings from the report, which is being chaired by former education secretary Charles Clarke, suggested that educators, students and parents value the existing vocational qualifications for 14 to 16-year-olds, but they are frustrated by structural and reputational barriers to their wider adoption.

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “Reshaping and rebadging vocational and technical qualifications is well-intentioned but will not in itself address the barriers to more young people taking these subjects.

“Reform needs to be accompanied by a strategy to ensure that schools have the staffing and resources to deliver them, and a campaign to raise public awareness of vocational and technical routes.”

He added: “Without this wider action, revamping qualifications will simply mean more upheaval and workload for hard-pressed schools, without actually achieving the objective of boosting vocational and technical pathways.

“We would also question why it is necessary to call these qualifications Vocational GCSEs, when genuine parity of esteem would be better served by simply calling them GCSEs, in line with existing academic qualifications.”

Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), said: “Success is dependent on Government providing sustained investment, resources, time and capacity for schools and teachers to develop and deliver high-quality vocational provision.

“These proposed changes will fall at the first hurdle unless there is sufficient investment in schools and the workforce.”

He added: “Parity of esteem cannot remain just a slogan. The education system must recognise, resource and reward vocational qualifications in the same way it values academic routes.”