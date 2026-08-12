Britain’s electricity grid operator has issued a plea to the industry to generate more power during Wednesday evening’s solar eclipse.

The National Energy System Operator (Neso) said it is taking the “precautionary measure” to make sure it has a “greater safety cushion” between demand and energy supply.

It indicated it was forecasting a potentially tight period for electricity margins between 6pm and 8pm on Wednesday.

It is the fourth so-called electricity margin notice issued by Neso this year, with a previous notice issued last month during a previous heatwave.

Bosses at Neso linked the industry notice to the solar eclipse, which is set to be the fullest for decades.

We have used our routine tool of issuing an Electricity Margin Notice (EMN) for tomorrow evening’s peak, which simply means we are asking market participants to make any additional generation capacity they may have available. The notice has been issued as a precautionary… — National Energy System Operator (@neso_energy) August 11, 2026

Britain and Europe have become more reliant on solar power in recent years as part of a shift towards renewable energy sources.

The electricity grid operator called on energy producers to help deliver a contingency of around 676 megawatts.

The notice sends a message to the electricity market that the operator would like a greater cushion, or margin, between power demand and supply for a limited period.

(PA Graphics)

This allows production to increase if necessary to increase capacity in the grid.

Neso said it does not signal that blackouts are imminent or that there is not enough generation to meet demand.

A Neso spokesman said: “We have used our routine tool of issuing an Electricity Margin Notice (EMN) for Wednesday evening’s peak, which simply means we are asking market participants to make any additional generation capacity they may have available.

“The notice has been issued as a precautionary measure to the market due to the solar eclipse and there is no risk to customer electricity supplies.”