Some 1.7 million households will not turn on their heating this winter amid fears of soaring bills and efforts to save money, a survey suggests.

While 5.7% of households plan to leave the heating switched off, 52% – or more than 15 million homes – say they are worried about being cold this winter, and 40% only plan to turn on the heating if they get too cold, the poll for Uswitch found.

Nearly three in 10 (29%) will heat only some rooms in their home, and almost a fifth (18%) will hold off turning their heating on until later than they did last year.

A 4% hike to Ofgem’s energy price cap took effect from October 1 as forecasters warned household bills could soar by almost another £300 from January.

Campaigners have urged the Government to make plans now to support all households with energy costs this winter because of the severity of forecast bill hikes.

Among those planning to go without heating altogether, more than a third (37%) said they were choosing to cut back to save money, even though they could technically afford to heat their home.

Just over a quarter (28%) said rising energy bills had made heating unaffordable.

Half of households (50%) planning to go without heating said they will turn to alternatives such as extra layers, hot water bottles and heated blankets to stay warm, while 19% plan to use portable heaters, open fires or log burners instead.

Seven in 10 (72%) of those on prepayment meters said they were worried about being cold this winter – 20 percentage points above the UK average.

Uswitch energy spokesman Ben Gallizzi said: “It’s alarming to see so many households already planning to go without heating this winter, before the coldest months have even arrived.

“Energy costs have just increased and are set to rise again in January, so this will be a tough winter for many – and it makes sense that many will be looking at ways to cut their energy usage.

“Despite higher energy costs, it’s really important that households don’t simply sit in the cold.

“In living spaces, healthy adults should aim for a minimum indoor temperature of 18C (64.4°F), or 20C for vulnerable groups such as infants and the elderly.

“Gadgets such as electric blankets and energy-efficient plug-in heaters can offer extra warmth to heat individuals and smaller spaces.”

Uswitch urged those still on a standard variable tariff and therefore subject to Ofgem’s price cap to “act now to avoid upcoming rises by switching to a cheaper fixed deal”.

Uswitch said people worried about high energy bills should check if they are eligible for grants or discounts (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mr Gallizzi added: “No one should be shivering in a cold home because they’re dreading the energy bill, so if you’re struggling, ask for help.

“Look into whether you’re eligible for any grants or discounts too, from the Warm Home Discount to insulation support.”

Opinium surveyed 2,000 UK adults between September 22 and 25.