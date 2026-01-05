Nearly one in three (31%) married people aged 65-plus have kept some assets secret from their spouse, a survey indicates.

One in seven (14%) older people said they had hidden assets from their spouse worth £50,000 or more, according to the research for Co-op Legal Services.

Nearly two-fifths (38%) said they remain married partly for practical reasons, pointing to financial convenience and concerns about property as major factors preventing separation, with 16% saying it is financially easier to stay married.

Men manage household finances in the majority (58%) of couples in the survey.

Of those whose spouse handles the money, 10% feel uneasy, 22% worry about coping financially if their partner dies, and 14% say they feel anxious because they do not know how much money they have.

As well as financial imbalances, there were also some domestic imbalances in the survey. Among retired couples, 15% of men said they do the majority of household chores, as did 49% of women.

Financial circumstances varied widely among the older couples surveyed, with a quarter (26%) having less than £10,000 in combined savings, while more than one in 10 (12%) said they own property valued at £500,000 or more.

Around a quarter (24%) of people surveyed believe that after 65, it is “too late” to divorce, although 12% of people said they had considered divorce.

The post-Christmas period of early January is often considered a time when problems in marriages come to a head.

Ben Evans, a family lawyer at Co-op Legal Services, said: “These findings suggest that a significant number of older couples are quietly unsatisfied in their marriages but feel financially or practically locked in.”

He added: “Courts consider a wide range of factors and apply discretion when determining a fair settlement. Even if one person believes a financial resource isn’t relevant or doesn’t belong to the other, it must still be disclosed, and the court will decide its significance.

“Equally, no individual should feel pressured into an agreement or trapped in their circumstances. There are options available to secure financial support, even on an interim basis or during legal proceedings, and the court has a wide discretion to ensure an even playing field. This is particularly important where one side is in the stronger financial position over the other.”

The survey among 1,000 married people aged 65-plus across the UK was carried out by Opinion Matters in November and December 2025.