A Scottish research group has found that reports of child sexual abuse images and videos generated using AI have soared by more than 8,400% in just two years

According to a major new international study, reported cases around the world increased by more than 395,300 between 2023 and 2025.

Researchers also estimated that more than 300 million children globally are subjected to at least one form of technology-facilitated sexual exploitation or abuse in a single year, and around one in four can expect to be subjected to at least one form of online abuse before turning 18.

🚨 300 million children. Every year.The scale of tech-facilitated child sexual exploitation & abuse is staggering — but not inevitable. Childlight believes a prevention-first, public health approach can drive lasting change. 🌍🛡️📊 Read the global data: https://t.co/O8wgQmR8sm — Childlight – Global Child Safety Institute (@Childlight_) July 9, 2025

The figures have come from new international research involving Scottish scientists from the Childlight Global Child Safety Institute, hosted at the University of Edinburgh.

Childlight said reports of AI-generated child sexual abuse material passed by tech companies to the US-based National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children rose from around 4,700 in 2023 to more than 400,000 in 2025.

The material includes “deepfakes”, which are created using so-called “nudify apps”, where the face of a real child can be digitally placed onto sexually explicit images in a realistic manner within seconds.

Although the images may be fake, researchers said the harm to children is very real, with images sometimes used to blackmail children, demanding money or more images.

Researchers said the problem affects ordinary people as well as high-profile celebrities.

However, the study cautioned that changes in detection and reporting may have contributed to the dramatic increase.

Professor Debi Fry, Childlight’s global director of data at Edinburgh University, said: “The speed at which artificial intelligence is changing the threat to children is deeply concerning.

“These figures show an extraordinary rise in reports of AI-generated child sexual abuse material in just two years.”

She added: “While improved detection and reporting may explain some of that increase, the findings underline why governments and technology companies must act urgently to understand and prevent these emerging forms of abuse and remove material rapidly.”

Childlight’s new international study also warned that serious gaps in government data are hampering prevention efforts to protect children.

Of 103 countries and areas examined across the three regions, the group said only 22 had representative survey data covering both offline and technology-facilitated abuse.

According to Childlight, children with disabilities, Indigenous children, migrants, those in humanitarian settings, very young children and children abused within their families are particularly underrepresented.

In response, Childlight is urging governments to treat sexual exploitation and abuse as a preventable public health issue, invest in reliable and consistent measurement, and use evidence to strengthen protection, support survivors and prevent harm before it occurs.

Professor Debi Fry, Childlight’s global director of data at Edinburgh University, is unveiling the group’s new international research at a global ministerial summit in the Philippines on Monday (Childlight/PA)

The institute is also calling for stronger technology-sector accountability, laws that keep pace with emerging threats and prevention efforts beginning earlier in childhood.

Childlight chief executive Paul Stanfield said: “Millions of children are being subjected to sexual exploitation and abuse, yet governments are too often working with an incomplete picture of where harm is happening and who is most at risk.

“What remains invisible risks remaining unaddressed. We cannot effectively prevent abuse or protect children without understanding its true scale and nature.”

Mr Stanfield, there is “nothing inevitable about child sexual exploitation and abuse”.

He added: “With sustained leadership and international collaboration, we can prevent harm, intervene earlier and give millions more children the safe childhoods they deserve.”

Despite the challenges, the report highlighted encouraging progress, with several countries strengthening online safety legislation, improving detection and focusing more on prevention.

With better intelligence, coordinated action and sustained investment, researchers said governments have an opportunity to protect hundreds of millions of children and help create a safer future.

The findings are contained in the group’s 2026 Into the Light Index, which was unveiled at a global summit involving representatives from more than 100 governments on ending violence against children on Monday.