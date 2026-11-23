Investment firms must do more to help people dealing with the death of a loved one, the City regulator has said.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said a review had found some confusing communications, delays and gaps in support.

It looked at how financial advisers, wealth managers and investment platforms support bereaved families and those handling someone’s estate.

Some firms provided thoughtful, personal support, but others had processes that risked adding to people’s distress and financial pressure, the FCA said.

The regulator added that some also left people unclear about what to do next or offered limited ways to get in touch.

It also said that in some cases, advice fees were still being taken until an original death certificate was provided.

Kate Tuckley, head of department, consumer investments at the FCA, said: “Dealing with someone’s finances after a death should not mean a battle with paperwork. Firms should ease the burden, not add to it.

“Families need clear information and help without needless delays, not fees for advice they no longer receive.

“Some firms get this right and do it really well, now others must follow their lead.”

The review identified steps firms can take, such as explaining what happens next in plain language and giving people options about how they can report a death to suit their needs.

Firms should keep paperwork requirements proportionate and avoid unreasonable delays in access to money, the FCA said.

They should also explain which charges stop or continue and stop ongoing advice fees where the related service is no longer being provided, it said.

The regulator said firms should check whether people are getting the support they need, rather than relying on low complaint numbers as an indicator that everything is working.

The review said in some cases, firms relied only on unsolicited customer comments and complaints to check whether their information was clear and helpful.

It said: “Firms should consider other ways to measure the effectiveness of their communications, as people who are grieving may not feel able to explain what went wrong.”

Previous research by the FCA indicated that less than half of bereaved customers (47%) felt they had received the support they needed from financial firms.

Liz Field, chief executive, Pimfa (Personal Investment Management and Financial Advice Association) said: “Improving the bereavement journey means looking at both the support firms provide and the wider processes that can create additional stress for families.

“Pimfa is committed to working with the FCA and our members to build on good practice, improve consistency and reduce avoidable burdens on bereaved customers.”

Lisa Lund, director of bereavement services at Octopus Legacy said: “The best firms design bereavement around people, not paperwork.”

A spokesperson for Step, a professional body for trust and estate practitioners, said: “Dealing with the financial affairs of a loved one can be complex, time-consuming and emotionally challenging.

“Unnecessary delays, confusing processes and disproportionate paperwork can add significantly to that burden.

“Our members regularly support families through the estate administration process and understand how important it is to them that financial institutions communicate clearly, provide information promptly and take a compassionate, proportionate approach.”

Rob Hillock, head of personal financial planning at financial services consultancy Broadstone, said: “The last thing anyone needs when grieving the loss of a loved one is the added stress of sorting out their finances.”

Tom Selby, director of public policy, AJ Bell, said: “Grieving families should not face unnecessary delays, repeated requests for the same information or be left chasing different departments simply to establish what someone owned and whether there is any tax to pay.”