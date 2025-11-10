Greggs is launching new smaller format “Bitesize” stores as it continues its expansion across the UK.

The high street bakery chain opened its first Bitesize Greggs in Sevenoaks Railway Station on Friday.

It said this will be followed by two further Bitesize stores next month, in Dartford Station, Kent and Cheshire Oaks, with ambitions for further openings.

Greggs has around 2,675 stores across the UK (Devika Bilimoria/Greggs/PA)

The rollout, which is initially taking place on a trial basis, is part of the company’s major expansion programme.

Last month, the group – which currently has 2,675 shops – said it was on track for 120 net openings in 2025.

Earlier this year, the company said it believes it could grow to as many as 3,500 sites across the UK.

The new Bitesize locations are aimed at attracting customers in high-footfall, prime locations which are constrained by space.

Tony Rowson, property director at Greggs, said: “We’re excited to announce the launch of our Bitesize Greggs concept.

“This small but mighty new format will allow us to reach more customers on the go from compact units, whilst still offering a selection of our best-selling products.

“The rollout of Bitesize Greggs, initially on a trial basis, will support our broader estate growth plans.”