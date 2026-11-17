Nvidia has announced revenues up more than 100% on this time last year as the AI chip manufacturer continued to reel from the resignation of boss Jensen Huang following his affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

Revenue for the third quarter – ending on October 25 – hit 115.8 billion dollars, up 20% from the previous quarter and an increase of 103% from 12 months ago, the company said in a statement.

Colette Kress, the company’s interim chief executive, said: “Our momentum is real. Nvidia is an exceptional technology leader, powered by the relentless innovation of our people.

“Vera Rubin is off to an explosive start, our roadmap is on track and our ambition has never been greater.”

Jensen Huang resigned as president and chief executive (PA)

It comes after Nvidia announced on Thursday that Mr Huang had resigned as president and chief executive with immediate effect and was no longer on the board, with Ms Kress stepping into the top role on a temporary basis.

Mr Huang had faced pressure to resign after reports that he had an affair with a former executive of the company Megaspeed, who was suspected of being a Chinese government agent.

The New York Times also reported that he had another extramarital affair with an Nvidia employee who reports to him.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk is among a raft of tech bosses and investors calling for Mr Huang to be reinstated.

Donald Trump has also signalled his support for the reinstatement, saying Mr Huang “learned a big lesson” and he “would certainly not mind” if he returned.

The US president also said “nobody’s proven” that one of the women embroiled in the scandal is a spy.

More than 175,000 signatories have now backed the “Stand with Jensen” campaign demanding Nvidia’s board bring back the former boss while an independent investigation takes place.