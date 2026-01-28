The Metropolitan Police discovered "six' or "seven" rooms filled with stolen tools and equipment from major construction companies including Balfour Beatty

By Henry Riley

Senior officers have warned thieves that they are cracking down on tool theft after discovering the largest stash of stolen tools ever discovered in the UK.

The £2 million haul led Metropolitan Police officers to a House of Multiple Occupancy (HMO) in East London, which contained the equivalent of ten lorry loads of tools. Some of the stolen goods were taken from a site in Tilbury in Essex from contractors for railway development HS2, which police said would have likely delayed the project had they not been recovered. Shoaib Awan, a gas engineer from Romford and anti-tool theft campaigner, described the site as being “full of tools” with “six or seven rooms” filled with stolen kit. Read More: Immigration officers charged after investigation into thefts from migrants Read More: Tech giants 'not doing enough' to combat phone theft, MPs warn

He praised officers for a “great find”, explaining that it was a “constant struggle” to locate these criminals who are moving to online marketplaces, in addition to places like car boot sales, to sell the high-value, expensive goods. Inspector Mark Connolly from Havering explained that trackers on some of the stolen goods eventually led officers to an address in Ilford, where they subsequently found a “huge amount of stolen equipment”. He told LBC: “A liberal estimate would be that there was between £1.5 million and £2 million worth of tools and equipment stolen, possibly more” “This ranges from high-value equipment to smaller tools obtained by breaking into vans”. Inspector Connolly said construction company Balfour Beatty, who are constructing part of the HS2 railway line, reported that high‑value equipment had been taken from one of their sites. He explained: "Among the stolen goods was the specialist HS2 equipment reported missing by a construction company. The theft had been costing up to £2,000 per day in lost labour and would have caused several months of delays to the project if not recovered." The large majority of the stolen goods were taken from other companies, and some of the recovered high-value tools are believed to be linked to thefts dating back as far as 2019. Two suspects were arrested at the scene, with a third individual identified and arrested at a different address, which is believed to have had more stolen items.

The suspects are thought to be part of an organised criminal group involved in reselling stolen items online and shipping them across the UK and Europe. The operation was a joint operation by the Metropolitan Police, supported by Essex Constabulary and assisted by the National Construction and Agri Theft Team (NCATT). Officers are now working to identify the items and trace their rightful owners. Inspector Connolly has urged tradespeople to forensically mark their equipment in order to give officers the best chance of locating the equipment.

