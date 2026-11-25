A major fire has killed 30 people after a fuel tanker overturned on a ring road near Cairo.

The ring road connects key highways across Greater Cairo, linking the governorates of Cairo, Giza and Qalyubia.

The fire broke out above a tunnel in Giza's Al-Warraq district, the ministry said. Local media reported that firefighters had brought the blaze under control.

Road accidents are common in Egypt due to factors including speeding, weak enforcement of traffic regulations and poor road conditions.

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