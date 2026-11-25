At least 30 killed in fire after fuel tanker overturns on ring road in Cairo
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
A major fire has killed 30 people after a fuel tanker overturned on a ring road near Cairo.
Listen to this article
The ring road connects key highways across Greater Cairo, linking the governorates of Cairo, Giza and Qalyubia.
The fire broke out above a tunnel in Giza's Al-Warraq district, the ministry said. Local media reported that firefighters had brought the blaze under control.
Road accidents are common in Egypt due to factors including speeding, weak enforcement of traffic regulations and poor road conditions.
Read More: Murder investigation launched after woman, 80, 'sprayed with flammable liquid' and set on fire at home in Watford
Read More: Council faces ‘political suicide’ if fire and rehire scheme is tabled – union
BREAKING: Reports of more than 30 people killed after a truck carrying petroleum products overturned while turning on Cairo’s Ring Road, triggering a massive explosion and fire that spread to several nearby vehicles, according to Egypt’s Health Ministry. pic.twitter.com/7lJKLTR2Rs— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 25, 2026
In recent years, Egypt has expanded its road network with new highways and bridges under a broader infrastructure programme aimed at easing congestion and accommodating rapid population growth and urban expansion.
While the projects have improved traffic flow in some areas, concerns over road safety persist.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow.