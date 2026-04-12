At least 30 people have been killed in a stampede at a historic site in Haiti, authorities have said, with officials warning the death toll could rise.

The incident happened at the Laferrière Citadel, a 19th-century fortress in the north of the country and one of Haiti’s best-known tourist attractions.

The UNESCO World Heritage site was reportedly hosting an annual celebration on Saturday and was crowded with students and other visitors at the time.

Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé said “many young people” were at the site, but did not identify the victims or provide a death toll.

In a statement, he extended “his sincere condolences to the bereaved families and assures them of his profound solidarity during this time of mourning and great suffering”.

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