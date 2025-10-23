Leading defence company Babcock International has had to hire 300 welders from the Philippines because of a lack of skills among Scottish workers.

The firm, based in Rosyth, has had to hire workers from oversees as a result of cuts to college courses in Scotland and a decision by Scottish Enterprise not to invest in a new welding training centre, it was claimed.

A major employer in Scotland, Babcock constructs Royal Navy warships in Fife, while it also operates from Faslane naval base on the Clyde, home to the UK’s Trident submarines.

A senior UK Government source said it was determined not to see the situation replicated at BAE Systems, which is contracted to build Type 26 frigates on the River Clyde.

They said: “We should be training the next generation of apprentices in Scotland but we are seeing a real-terms cut in further education colleges.

“If you talk to companies - a good example is the aircraft carriers being built in Rosyth, the companies have told us they have 300 Filipino welders working in Rosyth because they have not been able to source welders at the time.”

The source added: “We are determined to avoid that situation in relation to the frigate building on the Clyde. That’s why we need a welding centre, but the Scottish Government refused to back it because of its historic position in relation to armaments.

“We have an opportunity here which is why we have set up a training centre in Glasgow to make sure Scottish workers are benefitting from defence contracts in Scotland.

“We need Scottish colleges to recognise the opportunities in the defence industries. Looking at courses prefaced at the moment in Scotland, we are not seeing the electricians, the engineers, the mechanics, the plumbers, the trades and crafts that defence is looking for.

“That’s why we have got to make sure we have the right skills to provide Scottish workers to deliver that pipeline.”

Scottish Enterprise, the Scottish government-controlled quango, previously refused to support plans to build a new welding skills centre on the Clyde because it would be used to build military submarines. The UK government has since said it will fund the centre directly.

Defence minister Luke Pollard also said this week the UK government was looking at more direct investment in Scottish colleges to tackle skills shortages in the sector.

Despite education being fully devolved to Holyrood, Mr Pollard said the Scottish Government has “dithered” on the issue - denied by the Scottish Government.

Reacting to the news of imported workers by Babcock, Graeme Downie, the Labour MP for Dunfermline & Dollar, said it was “shameful” to see locals unable to take advantage of well-paid jobs because of a lack of training opportunities.

“The SNP government’s dogmatic and childish approach to Scotland’s vital defence industry means local people are not able to access the training they need to take up the high-value secure jobs offered by companies who are crying out for new talent,” he said.

He also pointed to cuts to colleges, saying over the past five years, Scottish Government funding has been cut by 20 per cent in real terms.

As a result many further education colleges, including in the areas serving Fife, are shifting their focus to “core business” and cutting staff, despite the increasing need for skilled workers.

Scottish Conservative education spokesman Miles Briggs said: “This kind of skills shortage is a direct result of the SNP’s assaults on colleges and apprenticeships.

“Colleges have seen budgets cut by a staggering 20 per cent over the past five years. The numbers of apprenticeships have declined by as much as a third in the past decade while funding, in some cases, is a third of what it is in England.

“The Nats have failed to maintain investment in the skills employers need to fuel economic growth. Thanks to SNP neglect, Scottish businesses find it harder to expand, young people are losing out on training and jobs and the economy is lagging behind the rest of the UK.”

A spokeswoman for Babcock did not deny that the firm had taken on 300 Filipino welders because of a lack of domestic workers.

“While most roles are filled locally, the specialist nature and availability of the skills required to support our build programme means we may need short-term international recruitment to meet delivery timelines,” she said.

“This ensures progress on vital defence programmes while we continue to strengthen Scotland’s skilled workforce.”

A Scottish government spokesman said: “We are delivering a transformation programme to reform the post-school education and skills system.

"Alongside this reform, we’re taking targeted action to meet urgent skills needs in sectors like offshore wind, social care, engineering and advanced manufacturing.

"The latest data from the Scottish Funding Council shows there are currently more than 14,000 full-time equivalent college students on engineering courses.

“Recognising the vital role Scotland’s colleges have in education and the country’s economy, the Scottish Funding Council is providing a 2.6 per cent increase in teaching funding for 2025-26. We are also investing in infrastructure: Fife College will be moving into the brand new Dunfermline Learning Campus shortly, which the Scottish Government is supporting with up to £154.5 million capital investment.

"Scotland’s defence sector is a strategic driver of Scotland’s future workforce, supporting high-quality jobs and playing a vital role in driving economic growth across our nation.”