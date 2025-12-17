Andrea Egan has been elected general secretary of the country’s biggest trade union.

In a surprise result, she beat Christina McAnea, who has been leader of Unison since 2021.

She will begin her five-year term of office representing public service workers next month.

She won 58,579 votes compared with 39,353 for Ms McAnea.

Christina McAnea lost the election (Ben Birchall/PA)

The winner is on the left of the Labour movement and has been critical of the Government since it came to office last year.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “Congratulations to Andrea Egan on her election as general secretary of Unison. I look forward to working with her.

“A huge thank you to Christina McAnea for her outstanding contribution to the Labour and trade union movement.

“She played an important role in securing the landmark Employment Rights Bill and her work has ensured this Labour government will bring in a fair pay agreement to boost the wages of social care workers.”