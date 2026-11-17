Sony has defeated a £2 billion lawsuit brought by millions of PlayStation users in the UK who claimed the company excluded competition to obtain monopoly profits.

The judgment came after a 30-day Competition Appeal Tribunal in London, in which PlayStation users claimed Sony had removed “all actual and potential competition” in digital games for the console.

The case, brought by consumer champion Alex Neill on behalf of an estimated 12.2 million gamers, accused Sony of levying “excessive and unfair” charges on downloads from its PlayStation Store.

In a judgment published on Tuesday, the tribunal rejected the case and said the market definitions used were an “unsafe” way to assess Sony’s conduct.

It found that PlayStation purchasers “would be likely to make informed choices when purchasing consoles”, including the prices of games.

The judgment read: “Potential PlayStation console purchasers had both access to sufficient information and an incentive to consider that information in order to make informed purchasing decisions at the console level, especially in the case of high-value users who spend significant amounts in the digital gaming aftermarket.”

Robert Palmer KC, for the claimants, said it was a contractual condition of being able to publish content for the PlayStation that it not be digitally distributed through any other means than through the PlayStation network and store without Sony’s consent.

He said Sony designed the PlayStation console and operating system to prevent downloads of digital content from any other source, adding that the tech giant imposed restrictive licence conditions on users, preventing them from seeking to bypass those controls.

The KC told the tribunal: “The result is that Sony can and does set the retail prices of all such content itself without facing any retail competition for digital content.”

Sony told the court its distribution model is justified, partly because permitting use of third-party stores for downloads would introduce security and privacy risks.

The company also said it invests heavily in hardware, selling consoles at a relatively low margin to build a user base, and that the commission on digital sales is part of a cross-subsidisation strategy to cover these costs.

The tribunal was not satisfied that Sony was “dominant” in the market or that its practices were exclusionary or exploitative, and the case was dismissed in its entirety.