Marks & Spencer is launching its version of the Lamington in a move it claims is the first time the Australian treat is to be widely sold on the UK high street.

M&S is selling two versions of the coconut-coated sponge cube – a “classic” Chocolate & Coconut and a Caramelised Biscuit version, first launched by Woolworths in Australia last month.

The classic Lamington is a square of sponge cake, coated in chocolate icing and tossed in coconut. In Australia and New Zealand, where they are a much-loved treat, they are also often seen in a raspberry version.

The M&S Chocolate version consists of a buttermilk-enriched chocolate sponge coated in chocolate sauce, rolled in coconut flakes and topped with hand-piped jam and buttercream.

The “trendy” Caramelised Biscuit Lamington – a rich chocolate sponge rolled in caramelised biscuit crumb and finished with hand-piped buttercream and salted caramel sauce – went viral on social media following its launch.

M&S said its versions are baked in the UK and cost £4 for a pack of two.

Alice Birch, product developer for bakery treats at M&S Food, said: “Lamingtons are definitely the most iconic cake from down under and it’s very exciting to be the first to bring our version of this beloved Aussie classic to the UK high street.

“Ours are extra special – they’re hand-finished with toppings and super indulgent thanks to the rich chocolate sponge and chocolate sauce coating.

“We’ve also got a trendy caramelised biscuit variant that we’re confident shoppers will be going wild for on social media.”

Lamingtons are thought to be named after Lord Lamington, Governor of Queensland in the 1890s.

His chef supposedly whipped up the very first batch to feed unexpected guests using only leftover sponge cake, chocolate and coconut.

The cakes, which go on sale from Wednesday, are also available on Ocado.