Demand for tribute acts has grown as fans priced out of seeing big artists perform live are opting for cheaper alternatives, venue operators have said.

Some venues say they are putting on more events to cater to a growing cohort of people who want a more affordable night out.

Dan Ickowitz-Seidler, the director of Propaganda Venues, which includes XOYO and Barfly in London, Tramshed in Cardiff and The Warehouse in Leeds, said the group is booking more tribute shows in response to a “real increase” in demand.

This includes acts like Arctic Numpties, Oas-Is, Fleetwood Bac and Daft Funk, as well a tribute to Pitbull following the popularity of the singer’s live tour.

Live performances also include bands performing renditions of popular musicians’ back catalogues.

Mr Ickowitz-Seidler told the Press Association: “People want an affordable night out where they can see a quality band, hear songs they love and have a great evening with friends.

“As gig tickets become more expensive, tribute shows allow people to see live music regularly, with tickets typically costing £20–£30.”

Around a fifth of UK adults have attended a tribute act show in the past 12 months, a survey by the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) found.

Some 30% of respondents said they think they will attend more events in the next year than they did in the previous year.

Among those who said so, the main reason given was that it is a cheaper alternative to seeing the original artist, while more than two-thirds agreed that seeing major acts live has become too expensive for them.

Ticketmaster was investigated over how it sold Oasis tickets in 2024 (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The soaring prices of tickets to attend live concerts has come under scrutiny following world tours for big artists like Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and Beyonce in recent years.

Ticket marketplace Ticketmaster made new commitments last year to ensure fans are told the range of prices for concert tickets when they join a queue, and informed when cheaper seats sell out.

The move followed the UK competition watchdog’s investigation into the way Ticketmaster sold Oasis tickets in 2024.

Meanwhile, live music operators are finding new ways to attract visitors amid a shift in consumers’ going-out habits since the Covid pandemic and an increase in the cost of keeping venues open.

Recent data by NTIA, produced with market analysts NielsenIQ, found nearly 29% of Britain’s late-night economy has disappeared since March 2020, led by a drop of more than a third for nightclubs.

Mr Ickowitz-Seidler said venue operators often find consumers spend more at the bar when they are attending tribute shows.

“People tend to be more relaxed about going to the bar and missing part of a song than they might be when watching the original artist or discovering an emerging band,” he told PA.

“That makes a real difference because people buying drinks in independent venues are crucial to keeping the doors open.”