Britain’s electricity grid operator has cancelled an industry call for companies to generate more power for the system on Monday.

The National Energy System Operator (Neso) issued an electricity margin notice early on Monday to increase the availability of electricity as a “contingency”.

It had indicated it was forecasting a potentially tight period for electricity margins between 4pm and 7pm on Monday.

The organisation stressed that the notice was not a warning of power cuts and did not mean electricity supplies were at risk.

Shortly after 4pm, Neso confirmed that it cancelled the notice after the potential power shortfall had been addressed by generation firms.

A spokesman said: “We have cancelled the electricity margin notice (EMN), as actions taken by Neso and market participants have successfully restored the operating margin required for this evening’s peak period.

“The system is operating as normal and Great Britain’s electricity supplies remain secure.”