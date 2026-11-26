The number of young people not in education, employment or training (Neet) was 959,000 in July to September, down by 22,000 from the quarter to June, new figures have shown.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the percentage of 16 to 24-year-olds in the UK classed as Neet in the latest quarter was 12.7%, largely unchanged on the same period last year.

The total was 17,000 higher than July to September last year, said the ONS.

Tackling the high number of people classed as Neet is now a huge political issue, with a recent report by Alan Milburn recommending urgent action.

The Milburn review proposed widespread changes to help get young people into work across the UK, saying there should be an aim to reduce the rate of to about 5% by 2036.

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said: “Now is the time for serious upfront investment in young people. The evidence is clear: high-quality employment support, more training opportunities and a strong, growing economy with decent job vacancies are all essential if we want to see Neet levels coming down.

“Milburn rightly made the case for a downpayment on our young people. A legal guarantee of a job, training place or apprenticeship could be a game changer for young people struggling to get a foothold in the labour market. Targeted support for employers to recruit and retain young people is also vital.”

Hannah Larsen, skills policy officer at the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “While the 22,000 drop in the number of young jobless people is welcome, there is long way to go and the current level of Neets remains unacceptable.

“This stubborn youth engagement challenge shows the importance of delivering Alan Milburn’s recommendations to get more young people on the right path to success.

“Hiring appetite among businesses remains weak due to high employment costs, which have been largely driven by government policy, and the Employment Rights Act.”

Ben Harrison, of the Work Foundation at Lancaster University, said: “Today’s figures underline the scale and persistence of the UK’s youth employment crisis and the urgent need for a fundamental reset.

“Despite the overall number of young people aged 16 to 24 out of education, employment or training falling slightly on the quarter due to a fall in youth unemployment, the UK continues to face elevated levels of youth worklessness.

“In particular, the number of economically inactive young people outside education or training has risen to a near record high of 596,000, leaving too many exposed to the long-term scars of missed opportunities and lost earnings.”

Iona Ledwidge, chief executive of the youth employment charity Spear, said: “While any decrease in these figures is welcome, they remain far too high. Rolling out the support that Alan Milburn recommended can’t come soon enough. Even six months out of work damages a young person’s wellbeing.”

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said: “Almost a million young people are out of education, employment or training today, and every one of them deserves better. That’s why we’re fundamentally reforming how we support young people to grow up in this country.

“As part of our response to the Milburn Review, we’re building a new settlement that invests in young people’s success instead of paying for failure.

“That includes a jobs guarantee offering eligible young people on universal credit a fully-funded six-month job as well as thousands more work experience placements, and youth hubs bringing employment, health and skills support under one roof.”

Ben Harrison added: “We are also seeing a divergence in outcomes between young men and women. Nearly half a million young women are now Neet, the highest figure for over a decade.

“While more young men have moved into employment in the last year, it appears the number of young women out of the labour market has increased.

“Historically, many young women have taken their first steps into work in sectors like retail, which has shed a significant number of jobs since 2019. They are also disproportionately more likely to need flexibility in employment due to caring responsibilities.”

Kate Nightingale, of the Young Women’s Trust, said: “Today’s data should be a rallying cry to pay attention to what’s going on for young women in today’s labour market.

“The Neet crisis has widely been framed as one of unemployed young men but the proportion of young women who are Neet has now overtaken the proportion of young men.”