320,000 school files released to dark web after cyber attack
Sensitive school files which were stolen in a large-scale hack have been located on the dark web
More than 320,000 files have been found on the dark web following a large-scale cyber attack on a schools server in Bristol.
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Personal data was stolen from 39 schools after the Trading with Schools platform, run by Bristol City Council, was hacked in September.
Over 320,000 sensitive files have now been found on the dark web.
Vik Verma, Director of Education at the authority, said its officers were "working through a large amount of material as quickly as possible" to determine the nature of the data published.
Head teachers of affected schools have been informed about the development and are issuing guidance to families.
The council said it was unable to confirm the details of the data at this time.
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The Trading With Schools System, which was used by 88 schools under Bristol Council, was infiltrated by malicious software on 21 September.
The 39 schools affected used the system for day-to-day tasks such as scheduling, lesson plans, recording staff details and payroll information.
The platform also housed sensitive information about children, including educational psychology files.
The "dark web" is a hidden part of the internet which can only be accessed with specialist software, and is often used for illegal exchanges.
Dr John Curry, a lecturer in cyber security at Bath Spa University, said while the dark web has its legitimate uses, it is mostly used by people "selling bad things".
He explained that hacks such as this are usually carried out by crime syndicates who extract the data then pass it on to brokers who attempt to sell it.
He said: "They chop it up into chunks and decide who could use this."
Verma explained the key focus of the authority's investigation was to determine "what information may have been affected and whether it relates to them or their family".
He said: "We would encourage everyone to remain vigilant, be cautious of unexpected messages, emails or phone calls, and follow the guidance being shared through schools."