Sensitive school files which were stolen in a large-scale hack have been located on the dark web

More than 320,000 files have been found on the dark web following a large-scale cyber attack on a schools server in Bristol. Picture: Jochen Tack/Alamy

By Matilda Collard

More than 320,000 files have been found on the dark web following a large-scale cyber attack on a schools server in Bristol.

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The Trading With Schools System, which was used by 88 schools under Bristol Council, was infiltrated by malicious software on 21 September. The 39 schools affected used the system for day-to-day tasks such as scheduling, lesson plans, recording staff details and payroll information. The platform also housed sensitive information about children, including educational psychology files.

The "dark web" is a hidden part of the internet which can only be accessed with specialist software, and is often used for illegal exchanges. Dr John Curry, a lecturer in cyber security at Bath Spa University, said while the dark web has its legitimate uses, it is mostly used by people "selling bad things". He explained that hacks such as this are usually carried out by crime syndicates who extract the data then pass it on to brokers who attempt to sell it. He said: "They chop it up into chunks and decide who could use this."