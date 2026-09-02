Asda is recalling three lines of ladies’ handbags after they were found to pose a “serious” chemical risk which may cause damage to the reproductive system.

The bags, which are all black and have an “unknown” country of origin, contain excessive concentrations of Di(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP), the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) said.

Phthalates, which are sometimes added to plastic to make it softer and more flexible, may harm the health of children, possibly causing damage to the reproductive system, the OPSS added.

The Asda ladies’ handbags that have been recalled (OPSS/PA)

Asda has recalled the bags: the £10 Front Pocket Xbody Bag carrying the product code 1100258937001; the £16 Opp Tote Bag with the product code 1100260834001; and the £8 Black Nylon Phone Bag with the product code 1100258939001.

The OPSS said: “We recommend that consumers stop using the product immediately.

“Return the product to any Asda store for a full refund.”

Consumers can contact Asda on 0330 053 0111 for further information.