Stocks in London ended lower on Monday amid further US tech falls ahead of Nvidia’s third-quarter earnings and the Anthropic initial public offering later this week.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 21.01 points, 0.2%, at 10,881.55. The FTSE 250 ended 105.35 points lower, 0.4%, at 24,700.06, and the AIM all-share ended down 4.85 points, 0.6%, at 752.34.

In Europe, the CAC 40 in Paris ended down 0.2%, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt fell 0.6%.

In the US, equity markets were lower across the board. Around the time of the London equities close on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.5%, the S&P 500 was 1.0% lower, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.4%.

“The tech stock rout does not look to be over, and could be broadening as we start a new week,” observed Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB.

Chip stocks fell again as the US Commerce Department moved to close a loophole that has allowed Chinese companies to lease Nvidia’s computing power from locations in other countries.

The move came in the wake of reports over the weekend which implicated Nvidia more deeply in a chip-smuggling saga that allowed Chinese companies access to its most advanced chips.

Nvidia was down 1.9%, Advanced Micro Devices fell 3.8%, Intel fell 5.9%, and Broadcom fell 3.1%.

In London, technology investors and FTSE 100 listings Polar Capital Technology Trust and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust were down 2.0% and 1.7%, respectively.

Analysts at Bank of America said events at Nvidia have opened “a can of worms”, ranging from geopolitics to market dynamics.

They suggested Jensen Huang’s departure will likely trigger heightened geopolitical tensions between the US and China, and an eventual motion for tighter export controls on chips and rare earths.

Mr Huang quit as Nvidia boss last week after admitting to having an affair with a client, who is also suspected to be a Chinese spy.

Nvidia reports third-quarter results on Tuesday, which will be led as usual by Colette Kress, Nvidia’s chief financial officer and interim chief executive.

In addition, Thursday is likely to see the market debut of Anthropic, another test of the market’s current thirst for all things AI.

Ms Brooks, of XTB, explained that a successful IPO is important for Anthropic, and also for the entire AI sector.

“Nvidia has been a major financier for the likes of Anthropic and other AI Labs. This financing is likely to come under greater scrutiny now that Jensen Huang has left Nvidia.

“While other sources of funding will be available, if Anthropic attracts strong investor interest this week then it suggests that the stock market is another option for some of the more mature AI Lab businesses going forward,” she said.

The pound was quoted at 1.3189 dollars late on Monday afternoon, down from 1.3219 dollarsat the same time on Friday. Against the euro, sterling ebbed to 1.1981 euros from 1.1983 euros.

The euro was lower at 1.1008 dollars from 1.1031 dollars late on Friday. Against the yen, the dollar eased to 159.61 yen from 159.90 yen.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury was quoted at 5.14% late on Monday afternoon, stretched from 5.13% on Friday. The yield on the US 30-year Treasury was at 5.48%, widened from 5.46%.

In London, eyes switch to jobs and inflation data due for release on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs expect the three-month unemployment rate to edge down to 4.6% in September from 4.7% in August, while private sector regular pay growth will probably tick up to 3.1% from 3.0%.

The investment bank thinks the inflation numbers will show headline CPI inflation rising to 3.7% in October from 3.5% in September. Core inflation is likely to rise to 2.9% from 2.8%, driven by firmer core goods prices and an increase in volatile services components.

Energy inflation should accelerate given higher road fuel prices and an increase in the Ofgem price cap, and Goldman expects tobacco inflation to rise on the back of higher duties.

Ahead of the figures, Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has “further to go” in terms of interest rate rises.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Pill added that his view was that “we (the MPC) will see evidence that motivates further rate rises” next year and that market pricing for bank rate to reach close to 5% next year was “not outrageous”.

“The risks I see would validate some of the increases embedded in market pricing,” he said.

In Europe, figures released by Eurostat showed that industrial production in the eurozone recovered modestly in September, although output remained below year-earlier levels.

Seasonally adjusted industrial production increased by 0.2% month-on-month in September, reversing a 0.5% decline in August.

On an annual basis, industrial output fell by 1.5% in September.

Across the wider European Union, industrial production rose by 0.5% in September from August, following a 0.3% monthly decline in August, but was down 0.8% from a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) warned of growing risks to financial stability if investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence fades, potentially triggering sharp market losses.

ECB vice president Boris Vujcic said the rapid expansion of AI was creating new challenges for financial stability across the eurozone, amid mounting concerns over whether the sector’s substantial investment spending will deliver sufficient returns.

On London’s FTSE 100, Coca-Cola HBC rose 2.6% after stating it will start trading on the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) from Monday next week, after the JSE granted approval for a fast-track inward secondary listing.

The Steinhausen, Switzerland-based soft drinks bottler said its shares will remain listed in London and Athens as well.

Croda International rose 1.6% as Deutsche Bank upgraded to “buy” from “hold”.

Analyst Virginie Boucher-Ferte sees a “double-digit earnings per share growth profile, including a likely buyback, at a compelling valuation,” at the speciality chemicals firm based in Yorkshire.

In the red, miners dropped as metal prices declined in the wake of weaker-than-expected data from China.

Retail sales rose 0.4% on-year in October, slowing from 1.1% in September and below the Bloomberg consensus forecast of 0.8%. Industrial production expanded 4.8% in October, again slower than in September, at 5.5%, and below the consensus expectation of 5.3%.

Gold was quoted at 3,857.91 dollars an ounce on Monday, lower than 3,878.82 dollars on Friday. The price of silver was 3.7% lower from Friday, and copper was down 0.9%.

Anglo American fell 4.3%, Antofagasta 3.1%, and Fresnillo 2.5%.

On the FTSE 250, shares in Ceres Power rose 2.3% after it announced a new solid oxide fuel cell manufacturing licence agreement for its Endura technology.

The clean energy technology developer, based in Horsham, West Sussex, said the deal, with a privately owned European energy technology company, generates “high-margin licensing revenues for Ceres, comprising technology transfer, ongoing engineering services, and future royalties”.

Berenberg analyst Alex Smith believes that the agreement “provides another strong endorsement of Ceres’ technology leadership and also builds on the company’s established track record of deliverability.”

Brent oil was trading at 93.44 dollars a barrel on Monday, lower than 96.59 dollars late on Friday.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were: Coca-Cola HBC, up 112.0p at 4,350.0p; Metlen Energy & Metals, up 0.92 euros at 46.42 euros; Croda, up 60.0p at 3,822.0p; Bunzl, up 44.0p at 2,936.0p; and Babcock International, up 14.9p at 1,004.5p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were: Anglo American, down 160.0p at 3,605.0p; Antofagasta, down 96.0p at 3,049.0p; Legal & General, down 9.3p at 305.4p; Centrica, down 4.45p at 156.20p; and Endeavour Mining, down 95.0p at 3,695.0p.

Tuesday’s global economic events calendar has the Reserve Bank of Australia meeting minutes overnight. This is followed by UK jobs and average earnings data and US retail sales and industrial production figures.

Tuesday’s local corporate calendar has full-year results from Diploma, Imperial Brands and half-year earnings from FirstGroup.

Contributed by Alliance News