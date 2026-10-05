TalkTalk’s rescue takeover comes after a difficult past five years that almost led to the complete collapse of the more than 20-year-old firm.

The UK’s fourth biggest broadband provider was founded by Sir Charles Dunstone in 2003 as a subsidiary to his Carphone Warehouse empire.

In 2010, it was spun out of Carphone Warehouse and floated on the London stock market, at first enjoying an impressive run that saw its valuation reach almost £4.8 billion in 2015.

But it was knocked by a damaging cyber attack later that year that saw a major breach of customer data, which dented investor confidence and left shares struggling to recover amid an intensely competitive telecoms market.

Sir Charles, who was still a major shareholder in TalkTalk until its sale to BT, backed a £1.1 billion deal to take TalkTalk private in December 2020, led by its then second largest investor, hedge fund Toscafund, and private equity firm Penta Capital.

This saw it delist in 2021, ending an 11-year tenure on the London market, but also left it saddled with more than £500 million of debt.

Sir Charles and its largest creditor Ares Management have pumped cash into the business in recent years, including £235 million in December 2024 as part of a refinancing and then a further £120 million in July last year, with Ares committing another £115 million in March this year.

As well as its cash flow troubles, the firm has also struggled amid an increasingly competitive market in recent years, with so-called altnet challengers entering the fray and under-cutting many of the established providers.

TalkTalk’s retail customer base has dropped from more than 2.5 million in 2023 to around 1.5 million, while it also has one million wholesale customers.

BT said TalkTalk was loss making over the past 12 months, despite making around £1.2 billion in revenues.

The deal leaves a question mark over the future of the TalkTalk brand, with BT giving no commitments on whether it will be retained.

BT chief executive Allison Kirkby (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

BT chief executive Allison Kirkby said it was “too early to conclude” on the brand, as well as whether it will keep TalkTalk’s headquarters and offices.

For now, the two brands will continue to be run separately while competition and regulatory reviews are ongoing.

BT said Clive Selley – chief executive of BT International – will lead the stabilisation and integration planning of TalkTalk, according to BT.

Martijn Blanken will take over Mr Selley’s role at the helm of BT International as well as being chief executive-designate of its planned international joint venture with Verizon Communications.

Nick Stockley, partner at advisory firm Mayo Wynne Baxter, said: “While this is being described as a rescue, commercially BT is acquiring an established book of customers that would be extremely difficult and expensive to build from scratch.

“The position for creditors is less comfortable.

“Any proposal is likely to involve them accepting only a proportion of what they are owed, but the alternative in an insolvency can be recovering considerably less or, in some cases, nothing at all.”

He added: “The interesting question now is what happens to TalkTalk itself.

“Customers are unlikely to notice much immediate change, but over the medium to long term it would not be surprising to see the TalkTalk brand gradually disappear as customers are migrated into BT’s wider business or moved elsewhere.

“For millions of customers, therefore, this may look like business as usual today, but the longer-term consequence could be the disappearance of one of the UK broadband market’s best-known brands.”