Thames Water has agreed to delay a possible appeal over how much it can charge for customer bills while talks over a refinancing deal with potential buyers take place.

The UK’s biggest water firm said it had agreed with Ofwat to defer the case until further notice.

It had previously asked the water watchdog to refer its price review to the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

It is among a number of utilities firms urging regulators to allow them to charge customers more for bills than previously granted, having argued that what was allowed by Ofwat was not enough to support investment and improvement plans.

A household water tap (Rui Vieira/PA)

Doing so was “in the interests of our customers and the environment”, Thames said in February.

Deferring the potential appeal comes after a group of its investors offered a rescue deal for the troubled utility firm.

London & Valley Water submitted a turnaround proposal earlier this month which is currently being scrutinised with regulators.



A spokesman for the consortium said: “Today’s announcement and the further extension agreed follows discussion with Ofwat, EA (Environment Agency) and DWI (Drinking Water Inspectorate) and continued progress to develop a sustainable solution which will deliver improvements for Thames Water’s customers, employees and the environment.

“We will continue to work at pace with all stakeholders with a view to concluding discussions and agreeing the terms of a transaction as soon as possible, achieving an outcome that is first and foremost in customers’ interests and avoids the unnecessary cost, risk and delay of a special administration.”

A spokesman for Ofwat said: “Thames Water has requested a further deferral of its 2024 Price Review final determination reference to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

“Given the ongoing discussions with the company’s creditors, Ofwat has agreed to this request and informed the CMA.

“Thames Water and Ofwat agree that at this point in the review process there is no benefit in setting a definitive expected end date for the deferral decision.”