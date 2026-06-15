Children under age 16 will be banned from social media in a “big moment for our country”, Sir Keir Starmer said.

The Prime Minister announced the restriction in a Downing Street press conference as he warned social media was having an impact on children’s happiness and mental health.

Sir Keir said he would not compromise on the “safety and happiness of our children”.

He said he was confident the ban can be effective but acknowledged some children would find their way around it.