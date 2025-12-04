The quake occurred just off the coast of Silverdale, Lancashire, scientists have confirmed

3.3 Magnitude earthquake hits north-west England. Picture: LBC / Google Maps

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake shook homes across north-west England late on Wednesday, the British Geological Survey (BGS) reported.

The tremor struck shortly after 11.23 pm and was felt across Lancashire and the southern Lake District, including the towns of Kendal and Ulverston, within 12 miles of the epicentre. The British Geological Society (BGS) said it was "felt across the South Lakes and Lancashire, mainly within 20km of the epicentre", including Kendal and Ulverston in neighbouring Cumbria. Data suggests the quake occurred just off the coast of Silverdale, Lancashire at a depth of 1.86 miles. Read more: Labour MP eviscerates 'stark raving barmy' Lammy axing juries in furious rant at his own leadership Read more: UK sees soggy start to winter after wet but warm autumn Residents told the BGS it “felt like an underground explosion” and was “so powerful it shook the whole house”.

The Volcano Discovery website, which also collects information on earthquakes, received more than 1,100 reports from people who were in the area at the time. Most reports detailed “light” or “weak” shaking. Each year, the BGS detects between 200 and 300 earthquakes in the UK, but only around 20 to 30 are strong enough to be felt. Most go unnoticed, recorded only by sensitive instruments, and the vast majority cause little or no damage.

The British Geological Society (BGS) said it was "felt across the South Lakes and Lancashire, mainly within 20km of the epicentre". Picture: BGS