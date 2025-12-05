Poundland: List of stores set for closure
The discount retailer has said it is shutting another tranche of UK stores by February as part of its closure programme.
Poundland has said it is shutting another tranche of UK stores by February as part of its closure programme.
The discount retailer has already trimmed the size of its chain this year as it hopes to turn around its performance and secure its future on Britain’s high streets.
The shops that are due to close are holding clearance sales, with reductions of up to 40% and with items marked down in price until they are sold.
List of the latest closures announced by Poundland and the closure dates:
Lancaster, Lancashire – December 19
Northampton Sixfields, Northamptonshire – December 31
Weston-Super-Mare, Somerset – December 24
Hammersmith, Greater London – December 24
Prestatyn, Denbighshire – December 31
Faversham, Kent – January 6
Liverpool, Merseyside – January 15
Yeovil, Somerset – January 16
Nottingham Eastpoint, Nottinghamshire – January 22
Lymington, Hampshire – January 23
Christchurch (47 High Street), Dorset – January 23
Bristol Avon Meads, Bristol – January 29
Winton, Dorset – February 6
Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, Scotland – February 8
List of stores still set for closure:
Christchurch (Meteor Retail Park), Dorset – December 5
Arnold, Nottinghamshire – December 6
Worthing, West Sussex – December 6
Droitwich, Worcestershire – December 9
Ballymena, County Antrim, Northern Ireland – December 13
Oldham, Greater Manchester – December 13
Weston Favell, Northamptonshire – December 19
Portishead, Somerset – December 24
Grantham, Lincolnshire – December 24
Portadown, County Armagh, Northern Ireland – December 31
Farnham, Surrey – December 31
Brighton, East Sussex – December 31
Hempstead Valley, Kent – December 31
Bexhill, East Sussex – January 5
Ponders End, Greater London – January 5
Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, Scotland – January 5
Mitcham, Greater London – January 14
Cameron Toll, Edinburgh, Scotland – January 20