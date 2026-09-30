Protesters have said a planned data centre in North Ayrshire would have a “horrendous” impact on heritage and biodiversity.

A small demonstration by the Reject Hunterston Data Centre campaign was held on Wednesday outside the Park Hotel in Kilmarnock.

Eneus Energy, the company behind the plans for the data centre, had a stall at a B2B event in the hotel.

The demonstrators held up “no data centre” signs outside the venue.

The demonstrators say there is a risk to heritage and biodiversity (Jane Barlow/PA)

A statement from the campaign group said: “Protesters have come to Kilmarnock to raise awareness of the proposals to build a huge data centre on a greenfield site just 50 metres from Hunterston Castle.

“The castle is 800 years old, and its rural setting is an important part of its heritage. The remains of Neolithic settlements indicate the importance of the area’s archaeology.

“If this development goes ahead, the loss of heritage, landscape, and biodiversity will be horrendous. West Kilbride is Scotland’s most innovative craft town and a popular tourist destination.

“This has been achieved by grassroots effort, and would be damaged by a huge data centre being built on this rural area.

The Reject Hunterston Data Centre campaigners staged a protest outside the Park Hotel, Kilmarnock (Jane Barlow/PA)

“We’re calling for a full-stop to this proposal, and any future planning application to be refused.”

The company behind the proposals says the Hunterston data centre plans are in early stages of development.

Describing the project on its website, Eneus Energy has said: “The data centre campus is being designed sustainably to support the growing demand for cloud services, artificial intelligence, and digital communications.

“By harnessing Scotland’s plentiful supply of renewable energy, the project also supports the ambition of Ayrshire’s local authorities to grow the region’s digital economy and attract long-term investment.

“The campus would create a modern, low-carbon data centre while delivering significant benefits in terms of employment and supply chain opportunities for the local area.”

Eneus Energy has been approached for comment.