More than 300 people spent the last hour of 2025 submitting their tax return, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) figures show.

Some 342 people filed their self-assessment tax return in the last hour of the year.

With less than a month to the January 31 deadline, 54,053 people saw in the new year by filing their tax return for 2024-25 over New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Some 3,927 people filed their return between 11.00am and 11.59am on December 31 – the most popular time over the two days.

More than 6.36 million taxpayers have submitted their tax return and nearly 5.65 million still need to complete their self-assessment form before the deadline.

Those who miss the deadline could face an initial late filing penalty of £100, followed by possible further penalties. The £100 fixed penalty applies even if there is no tax to pay or if the tax due is paid on time.

