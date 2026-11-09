A 2kg pack of ice cubes was Deliveroo’s most delivered item this year, according to a report from the delivery platform.

The firm delivered more Premium 2kg Ice Cubes from supermarket Iceland to UK households than any other item this year as consumers sought to cope with the warmest summer on record.

The Diavola pizza, from the Monte Forte pizzeria in Horsham, West Sussex, was the second most delivered dish, followed by the Chilli Broccoli Salad from Dishoom in Manchester.

A spokesman from Monte Forte said: “We’re incredibly proud that our Diavola from Monte Forte in Horsham has made the Deliveroo 100.

“Seeing it alongside some of the biggest names in the world is a bit surreal.

“Our team puts so much care into every pizza, and knowing our customers keep coming back for it makes this recognition even sweeter.

“A huge thank you to everyone who’s ordered, to our brilliant team, and to Deliveroo for celebrating what we do. This one’s for the Diavola fans.”

Other items to make the longer top 30 list include 40 Denier Tights from Accessorize in London and an eyelash curler from Boots.

Jeff Wemyss, Deliveroo’s vice president and general manager for the UK and Ireland, said: “The UK’s hottest summer on record had us reaching for the ice and Brits did not mess about.

“A 2kg bag of ice is our top trending order in the UK, the first grocery item ever to top the list, with sorbet, mango slices and milkshakes close behind.

“As the Deliveroo 100 turns 10 in the UK, it shows how far we’ve come, from a restaurant-led platform to restaurants, grocery and retail in one place.

“Whatever the weather or the moment, from a post-gym beef bowl to hay fever tablets or tights before a night out, Deliveroo is on hand.”

Deliveroo’s top 10 orders for 2026 were:

Premium 2kg Ice Cubes, Iceland, London

Diavola Pizza, Monte Forte Neapolitan Pizza, Horsham

Chilli Broccoli Salad, Dishoom, Manchester

Morrisons Mango Sorbet, Morrisons, Glasgow

House Cheeseburger, Supernova, London

Clarityn Allergy 10mg Tablets (20), Boots Pharmacy, London

Quesadilla, La Choza, Brighton

Charred Corn, Nando’s, London

Chicken Yeeros, Mythos, Leeds

Prawn & Pork Spicy Wonton, Din Tai Fung, London