US president Donald Trump earned more than £30 million from his two golf resorts in Scotland last year, his latest financial disclosures reveal.

The combined income from the US president’s luxury UK estates is dwarfed by more than 1.4 billion dollars (£1 billion) netted by his crypto ventures – an industry he has promoted while in office.

The White House has denied any conflict of interest and hit out at critics.

The massive 927-page annual filing for 2025 detailing the president’s extensive business interests and investments was released by the US Office of Government Ethics (OGE).

The Turnberry course generates the most income, records show (Andrew Milligan/PA)

It showed Trump Turnberry on the Ayrshire coast generated £23,640,577 in “hotel and golf related revenue”.

Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire recorded an income of £6,738,799.

Both properties were reported to be valued at more than 50 million dollars (£38 million) each.

But the filing showed Mr Trump earned most of his money from digital assets, while the White House itself declared the president had made US “the crypto capital of the world” through his policies.

This included landmark legislation, known as the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stable coins (Genius) Act, which brought in a regulatory regime for a type of cryptocurrency pegged to the US dollar.

The federal law was seen as giving legitimacy to the digital assets by moving them out of a legal “grey zone” and into an established system.

According to the disclosure figures, Mr Trump earned 635 million dollars (£480 million) from the sale of souvenir-type “meme” coins bearing his image.

This was on top of income from a cryptocurrency business co-founded by Mr Trump and his sons called World Liberty Financial, which included more than 520 million dollars (£393 million) from the sale of crypto tokens.

The president also reported more than 80 million dollars (£60 million) in income from settlements with various media companies, including ABC, CBS, Meta and YouTube.

In addition, Mr Trump earned income from merchandise royalties, including bibles, trainers and fragrances.

Trump-branded watches alone netted 4.7 million dollars (£3.5 million).

Prior to the latest financial disclosure, Forbes had estimated Mr Trump’s net worth at six billion dollars (£4.5 billion), up from 2.3 billion dollars (£1.7 billion) in 2024.

The White House says the president has made the US ‘the crypto capital of the world’ and denied a conflict of interest (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Responding to the release of the financial records, a White House spokesperson said: “Neither the president nor his family has ever engaged – or will ever engage – in conflicts of interest.

“President Trump proudly made the United States the crypto capital of the world through executive actions, supporting legislation like the Genius Act, and other common sense policies to drive innovation and economic opportunity for all Americans.

“All actions by President Trump and his administration are taken in the best interest of the American people – and any so-called ‘reporters’ pushing otherwise are recycling the same, tired, false narrative that Democrats and the legacy media have been pushing for a decade.”

A spokesperson for the president’s family business, the Trump Organisation, said: “This disclosure once again demonstrates that the Trump Organisation continues to maintain a strong financial position, supported by world class, valuable assets, substantial liquidity and a conservative balance sheet.”

They added: “The breadth and depth of this filing further underscores our commitment to transparency.

“At nearly 1,000 pages, it represents one of the most comprehensive financial disclosure reports ever submitted and demonstrates a level of financial transparency unmatched in presidential history.”