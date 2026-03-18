Two 24-hour strikes next week by London Underground drivers have been called off after progress in talks over hours, but further planned walkouts remain on.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) were due to strike from 12pm next Tuesday and again for 24 hours from noon next Thursday.

The union is in dispute over changes to the working week, but it said progress had been made in talks with London Underground management.

The RMT said the dispute over a condensed hours four-day week for Tube drivers is “far from over”, but LU management have taken “steps in the right direction”.

RMT suspends #tubestrikes this month in four day week dispute Tube union RMT, have suspended strikes this month following progress in talks with London Underground management. The dispute over the imposition of a condensed hours four-day week on tube drivers is far from over… pic.twitter.com/AzGpAXYzgV — RMT (@RMTunion) March 18, 2026

Further talks are planned in the coming days and weeks to try and reach a negotiated settlement.

Other strike dates in April and May remain in place and additional action on June 16 and 18 is planned.

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said: “Through our show of industrial strength and unity, we have forced management into a position where they are now willing to seriously engage with the issues our members want addressing.

“Further talks will take place and the dispute remains live.”

Nick Dent, director of customer operations for London Underground, said: “We are pleased that RMT has suspended its planned industrial action between Tuesday 24 March and Friday 27 March.

“This is good news for London and we will continue to work constructively with the trade unions to avoid disruption and address concerns.”