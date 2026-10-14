More than three-quarters of students who have encountered a scam said it happened in their first term, according to research.

NatWest, Mastercard and the Home Office have teamed up to urge students to be on their guard for scams and follow the advice of the Stop! Think Fraud campaign, which urges people to take a moment to consider and check what they are being asked to do.

Survey research also found that university students are nearly twice as likely to encounter a scam as those not in higher education, with 69% having encountered a scam compared with 36% of the wider population.

Of the students who had encountered a scam, 78% said it happened within three months of arriving on campus.

Fraud minister Lord Hanson said: “Fraudsters continue to prey on freshers, using bogus job adverts, fake flats and scam investments to steal their money.

“We’re joining forces with NatWest and Mastercard to expose the scammers and protect students.

“I urge every student to Stop! Think Fraud.

“Taking a moment to check could stop fraudsters from emptying your accounts at the start of a new term.”

Scams often aimed at students include rental scams, where deposits may be demanded up front for homes advertised in fake property listings.

Young adults are also often targeted in ghost broking scams, with offers of fake motor insurance policies that are artificially cheap as the details have been altered.

Victims may not realise they do not have a valid policy until they try to claim.

Money mule scams also often target young people, with promises of some “easy cash” to move money through their bank account.

But the money being moved is the proceeds of criminal activity and the money mule risks getting a criminal record.

Job scams are also often aimed at young adults, who may be asked to pay money up front for opportunities that do not exist.

Bogus online marketplace listings and investment and cryptocurrency scams can also catch people out.

Simon Forbes, president of Mastercard UK & Ireland, said: “Students often get their first taste of financial independence at university, which comes with new risks.

“Fraudsters are constantly evolving their tactics, which is why being scam aware has never been more important.”

James Holian, chief customer and operations officer at NatWest Group, said: “Starting university is an exciting time, with new friends, new experiences and plenty of decisions to make.

“For many young people, it may also be the first time they are managing large amounts of money on their own.

“Fraudsters often target students, with many scams beginning on social media.

“Understanding the warning signs and taking a moment to pause before acting can make a real difference.”

The research included a survey of 1,000 university students and 1,000 UK adults by Censuswide in September.

A survey of more than 5,000 undergraduate students who attended UK universities was also carried out by Savanta in June and July.

To help raise awareness of the fraud traps set for students, Mastercard, NatWest and the Home Office said a series of posters is available to universities and student unions across the UK.

Anyone who thinks they have been the victim of fraud should tell their bank or building society immediately, as this could help them to trace the money and prevent further scam payments, and the police.

Here are some tips for avoiding scams from those behind the awareness drive:

1. Slow down before you invest. Use the Financial Conduct Authority’s firm checker tool to check a firm is authorised.

2. Check seller reviews on trusted websites and verify that the deal is genuine.

3. Walk away if you are promised easy money for a job, asked to pay before being paid, or offered cash to let someone use your account.

4. View the property in person with the letting agency before committing or transferring money.