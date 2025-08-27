Sir Richard Branson has said “thinking differently is something to be celebrated” as a nationwide awareness campaign celebrating dyslexic entrepreneurs is launched.

Launched by Virgin StartUp, Made By Dyslexia and Virgin Unite, the campaign stretches across more than 40 towns and cities in the UK to “inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs”.

The campaign highlights inventions that have been “powered by Dyslexic Thinking”, with entrepreneur Jo Malone, who created her popular eponymous fragrance brand, among the high-profile business names to have previously spoken about how dyslexic thinking contributed to their success.

Sir Richard Branson and Kate Griggs, chief executive and Founder of Made by Dyslexia (Olga Fedorova Media Assignments/PA)

Sir Richard, 75, said: “This campaign shines a light on the incredible value dyslexic minds bring to the world and the dyslexic-founded brands and innovations that have shaped the society we live in today.

“Far too often dyslexia is seen as a disadvantage or a barrier to success, but I’ve always told people to see it as a superpower – like I do.

“Virgin certainly wouldn’t be the brand it is today without Dyslexic Thinking skills.

“Thinking differently is something to be celebrated, it’s often those differences which spark ideas that change the world – and that’s exactly what this campaign looks to demonstrate.”

In 2022 Sir Richard, who is dyslexic, and global charity Made By Dyslexia collaborated with LinkedIn to recognise dyslexic thinking as a valuable skill.

The term “Dyslexic Thinking” refers to how such minds process information in divergent, creative and lateral ways.

Virgin StartUp, Made By Dyslexia and Virgin Unite have launched a nationwide campaign to ‘to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs’ (Virgin)

Sir Richard said: “Made By Dyslexia’s analysis reveals that dyslexic entrepreneurs contribute at least £4.6 billion to UK GDP every year, and support more than 60,000 jobs.

“It shows that when you create the right environment for dyslexic entrepreneurs to thrive, they will drive economic growth.”

Kate Griggs, founder of Made By Dyslexia, said: “LinkedIn adding Dyslexic Thinking as a skill back in 2022 was a huge step-change for how the world views dyslexia – and was thanks to bold campaigning by Made By Dyslexia and Virgin.

“We still have a long way to go, but campaigns like this – where dyslexic entrepreneurs share their stories – is empowering a movement for change – where dyslexics finally feel proud of how they think and are sharing this with the world.”

Sir Richard added: “I hope this campaign inspires any dyslexic out there with an idea, big or small, to explore it further.

“Lean into your curiosity and follow your wondering mind. That’s what I did, and – despite a number of hiccups – I never looked back!”.

Another initiative, Momentum, launched by Virgin StartUp, is a business accelerator programme which aims to help and support dyslexic entrepreneurs in scaling their businesses.